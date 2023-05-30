Down memory lane with Chris Walker and Regina Belle

Legendary musicians Chris Walker and Regina Belle are coming to South Africa to serenade music lovers with their yesteryear golden hits.

Singer, composer and producer Walker returns to the country after a sold-out show at the Sun Arena in Pretoria in 2019 in honour of Eddie Zondi, the late radio personality.

The soulful vocalist and jazz bassist has distinguished himself as both a valuable sideman and featured performer across the jazz, R&B, and gospel genres.

Walker’s musical relationship with the iconic Belle dates back to the early 1990s when he toured with her as a musical director.

Upon noticing his voice, Belle gradually worked Walker’s vocals into her act, and Walker credits Belle for teaching him to find his voice.

The Giving You All My Love hitmaker will take fans down memory lane performing his hits including How Do You Heal a Broken Heart, First Time, Sincerely Yours, and We’re In This Love Together.

Belle – a singer, songwriter and actress – will be belting out her greatest hits which include Make It Like It Was, If I Could, Baby Come To Me and This Is Love.

The tour will kick off at the Durban ICC on December 1 at 7pm before moving to the Sun City Super Bowl on December 3 at 6pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.