Durban July’s ‘Out of this World’ theme announced

The theme for the most prestigious horse-racing event that takes place in July has been announced. The event will take place on 1 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

The Durban July theme has been revealed as “Out Of This World”, and it hints at the stargates which transport one into a mysterious world, far beyond our imagination.

The event will feature a stellar lineup of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale.

When the theme is announced, students from fashion design colleges across KwaZulu-Natal submit their work to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards presented by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF).

The top 10 students from across KwaZulu-Natal will be shortlisted out of 110 entrants, and will be given the opportunity of a lifetime when they get to showcase their “Out Of This World” designs alongside the DFF Rising Stars and the Invited Designers.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author