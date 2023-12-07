Durban’s Paradise beach club’s ultimate indulgence for tourists

The Hunters Paradise Beach Club will be making its return for the second time this year in Durban.

Paradise Beach Club is the ultimate 16-day festive holiday retreat. It takes place on the uShaka Marine theme park on the main beach.

Tropical paradise

The event will take place from December 21, 2023 to January 5, 2024. It aims to transform one of South Africa’s most popular beaches into a tropical paradise beach club experience.

The event will liven up the beach area following months of uncertainty for tourists. Tourists were deprived of enjoying themselves at the beach, largely due to environmental concerns.

Organised by ODWIL Productions and JJM Productions, the tropical VIP beach experience will feature some of South Africa’s top artists.

These include Sun EL Musician, Oscar Mbo, Culoe De Song, Dlala Thukzin, Tira, Thakzin, Vinny & Christos, Merlon and 30 other top South African DJs.

Distinctive offering

Speaking to Sunday World, event organizer Jared Wilson said they recognised Durban’s need for a distinctive and unparalleled offering, not only within the city but on a national scale.

“Our vision extended beyond a typical local event, aiming for a unique experience seldom found in SA, something usually reserved for global destinations.

“We aspired to introduce an entirely new lifestyle encounter to Durban’s inviting shores, one that transcends a brief event,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the goal was to provide both South Africa and international visitors with an unforgettable and exclusive experience.

New heights

“This year, our event has reached new heights. Collaborating with esteemed partners like Hunters, the city of Durban, Channel O, and DStv, we’ve curated an all-encompassing beach paradise experience.

“Against the backdrop of South Africa’s stunning coastline, some of the country’s top artists will take the stage, delivering electrifying live performances.”

He said beyond the music the event offers a daily dose of excitement, with surprises and activities that go beyond the conventional.

Safety a priority

With regards to safety, he said they take the public and their partners’ safety very seriously. They have put in the safety measures needed to enable everyone attending the event to relax and enjoy this incredible experience.

“The event can host anything up to 1,500 people a day for 16 days on rotation, which will consist of many different areas of the festival.

“From the exclusive VVIP cabanas, Day beds, and Booths to the activations zones, cocktail areas, and general seating. We cater for everyone’s needs.”

