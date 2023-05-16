Ziwaphi

Farm’Ochella returns to the Eastrand in July

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Farm'Ochella / Instagram

Lifestyle musical event Farm’Ochella will be making its return for its second installment at the Mapleton Gardens on the Eastrand on June 3. 

The festival grounds, said the organisers, will be transformed into a vibrant and immersive environment, featuring interactive experiences, various food vendors, and a range of engaging activities. 

It will feature a stellar lineup of artists including Daliwonga, LKG, Morda, Boohle, DJ PH, Mas Musiq, Mawhoo, and De Mthuda.


Local favourites joining the lineup will include Bat, SJ, Last Born, Kyotic, Gazza, Cada, and Mac Soul.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. 

Latest Celebrity News

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.