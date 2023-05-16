Farm’Ochella returns to the Eastrand in July

Lifestyle musical event Farm’Ochella will be making its return for its second installment at the Mapleton Gardens on the Eastrand on June 3.

The festival grounds, said the organisers, will be transformed into a vibrant and immersive environment, featuring interactive experiences, various food vendors, and a range of engaging activities.

It will feature a stellar lineup of artists including Daliwonga, LKG, Morda, Boohle, DJ PH, Mas Musiq, Mawhoo, and De Mthuda.

Local favourites joining the lineup will include Bat, SJ, Last Born, Kyotic, Gazza, Cada, and Mac Soul.

