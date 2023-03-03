‘Gonarezhou’ highlights issues around animal exploitation

Gonarezhou is a Zimbabwean anti-poaching film, highlighting pressing issues around animal exploitation, particularly elephants and rhinos often hunted for their tusks.

The aim is to raise awareness of the high rise of poaching seen across Africa as well as to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our animals and heritage.

The Director, Producers, and Cast of this award-winning film are excited to announce the South Africa Premiere to be held on 3 March 2023 in Johannesburg at the African Pod.

The Film won the Best First Feature Narrative award at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in 2020, was nominated for Outstanding Screen Production at the NAMAs (2022), and for Best Narrative Feature at the, I Will Tell International Film Festival (2021).

The film was also selected to be streamed at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival (2022) and to feature at the I Will Tell International Film Festival in Florida (2021).

Tariro Washe, Co-Producer and actress of the movie said the movie was more than a film. It has affirmed her belief that equipped with ambition, determination, and the right attitude, anyone can attain their dream, no matter how big.

“From the collective action of everyone involved, we have managed to create something we believe will not just impact Zimbabwe, but Africa and the world at large,” said Washe.

The movie has been already screened in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Rwanda.

