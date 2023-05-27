Inaugural GradeTown to celebrate youth culture

Leading fashion brand Grade Africa has launched its latest initiative called GradeTown. GradeTown is a Joburg youth day celebration set to create opportunities for young people to showcase their talents and skills while connecting with peers from different backgrounds and cultures.

The event will feature a range of activities, including the hottest live music performances, interactive thought-provoking talks, sports tournaments and more.

With music being a huge part of the culture, the lineup boasts a selection of some of the dopest young talent in the country right now including multiple award-winning artists Focalistic, Emtee and A-Reece. Also, headlining is Kamo Mphela alongside DJ’s Kaymo, Savage, LeloWhatsGood, Deniece Marx, Stopper, Rarri, and Don Delicious.

GradeTown will also host a comedy show, local talent Show and various merchandise stations. A variety of food and beverage stalls will also be available within the space.

Grade Africa frontman Zaid Osman said: “A key focus of this event is the celebration and acknowledgment of young creatives, that are so often overlooked. GradeTown promises to be an unforgettable event that showcases the resilience, creativity, and power of the SA youth,” said Osman.

