IsiXhosa music festival back in Gqeberha

The unique IsiXhosa music festival is back with a promise to uphold its standard at St George’s Park Cricket Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday April 29.

The festival is conceptualised and delivered in partnership with Standard Bank, Umhlobo Wenene FM and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. It was first hosted in December 2015 and was the largest indigenous language festival in the Eastern Cape.

Tongue twisting, finger licking isiXhosa cuisine will be sold at the event, cooked by the best isiXhosa chefs in the country. The dishes include Umphokoqo, Umxhaxha and Umkhuphu amongst other famous isiXhosa dishes.

PR, Marketing & Advertising Manager at Amandla Management Services Rebecca Tlabago said: “The festival has been celebrated since 2015, and this year we are proud to announce that we are hosting the second official instalment of the festival.

“Over the years, we sat and reflected on the first event, in the hopes to maintain the standard that it holds. We are ready and excited for what is to become of this year’s showcase.”

It will feature Ringo Madlingozi, Nathi Mankayi, Amanda Black, 047, Max-Hoba, Ntsika – formerly of The Soil, along with Zuko_SA, Dumza Maswana, Nomty Ngwetsheni, Zimsto Eroofini, Andy Ndlazilwana, Dongadala (poet), Joliza, Nosisi Mavela, Qhama Afrika Dance Group, Luckeez Mfowethu, Phila Madlingozi, Asanda Mqiki, KingJade and BabyJoe.

Tlabago said: “The festival is a celebration of the second most spoken indigenous language in South Africa. Our aim is to promote, preserve and develop our isiXhosa heritage, language, culture, and tradition. We are not only about the music, but we are also providing people with an opportunity to explore isiXhosa culture through food, attire, accessories and souvenir stalls, a Xhosa market.

“The IsiXhosa Music Festival is a festival of the people. It is a very inclusive space that welcomes all people from all parts of the universe.”

She further detailed on the attire that attendees should show up in.

“We would like to have all our guests dressed in IsiXhosa regalia, this does not mean that you may not come as you are, but we do encourage the public to proudly dress for the occasion. We also extend traditional wear to other tribes, as we have confirmed that the festival is not limited to just Xhosa speaking people.”

The founder of the festival Mazizi Msutu said: “I envision that this concept will grow this time and become so popular that it will be part of the national social calendar, and corporates will schedule the annual event to treat their clients and staff.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author