Laugh Africa comedy festival a celebration of laughter and talent

The debut of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, which is in partnership with Savanna Premium Cider, is set to light up the Sandton Convention Centre in April.

The festival is poised to become a landmark event in Africa’s comedy scene, showcasing an extraordinary array of comedic talent.

The festival will consist of more than 17 shows on three unique stages – English, Vernacular and Afrikaans. It will feature over 50 comedians.

The comedy festival will feature a special appearance by an international comedy legend and a comedy roast of a renowned South African media personality, with both names to be unveiled soon.

In a first for South Africa, the festival will also highlight popular social media comedy creators. The festival introduces a single festival pass, allowing attendees access to all shows on their ticketed day. It’s a move that underlines the festival’s dedication to making comedy more accessible and inclusive.

Providing relief in unpredictable times

The festival embraces the tagline “And Still We Laugh”, aimed at providing joy and relief in these unpredictable times.

Stuart Taylor, a creative producer on the festival and renowned figure in the comedy circuit, said he has done a lot of work in comedy, both as a comedian and an entrepreneur.

This is by far the most unique and exciting proposition I’ve had the pleasure of working on,” said Taylor.

Mathew Walton, Heineken’s marketing manager for premium ciders and flavoured alcohol beverages, said: “Savanna believes deeply in our brand purpose of supporting and uplifting

comedy in South Ahh. Sponsoring this festival aligns with our mission to empower local

comedians, and to create crisp, dry, and witty brand experiences for our Savivi consumers”.

The Laugh Africa comedy festival will take place on April 5 to 7 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Attendees can look forward to enjoying performances from Alfred Adriaan, Mashabela Galane, and Nonto R.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content