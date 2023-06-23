Legendary artist Thebe to bring Kwaito to Basha Uhuru

Legendary kwaito artist Thebe is set to take fans down music memory lane on Saturday as one of the headliners for the Basha Uhuru freedom festival which is set to take place at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Thebe will be part of the headline act as a special guest and as this year’s Basha Uhuru Music Legacy Award receiver.

The Basha Uhuru Festival was founded in 2012 to immortalise the memory of the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 Uprising. In a statement shared by the event organizers, Thebe will also be joined by other artists DJ Zinhle, Kwesta, Samthing Soweto, Shekhinah, Thando Nje, Sol Phenduka, Marcus Harvey and Friends and Ms Party among others. The event will see presenter Rorisang Thandekizo as the MC.

Constitution Hill CEO, Dawn Robertson said: “over the years, Basha Uhuru gave birth to The Creative Uprising – an always-on programme, including the Creative Hub that opened in 2020. Focused on development, collaboration and upskilling creatives, the work of the hub will help to grow and support the creative economy in Gauteng.”

The music festival is week log celebration which started on Wednesday with a creative conference for three days.

“The Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival Creative Week is an all-encompassing creative showcase, an opportunity for creatives and aspiring creatives to come together, be inspired, showcase their talents and feed their creativity,

“Each day has a particular creative focus offering masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops and dialogues. For the first time ever, people can choose to purchase tickets for each of the days or for the whole week, allowing them to select sessions more relevant to their interests.”

