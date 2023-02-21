Subscriptions
Loyiso Gola brings ‘Popular Culture’ to Joburg in April

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Loyiso Gola / Photo Supplied

Internationally celebrated comedian and television personality Loyiso Gola brings his show his show Popular Culture to the Theatre on the Square at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton from 17- 29 April. 

The Cape Town-born star, who is currently in London said this was a big deal for him as Covid-19, which saw events being prohibited, has taught him life lessons.

“I have been looking forward to this for so long, Covid-19 made us open our eyes to the importance of community and how we value our work and people. This show is brilliant, honest, raw and I can’t wait to share it with my Joburg community,” said Gola.


Gola said Joburg audiences are some of his best audiences to perform to and have a level of grit and sophistication similar to New York.

