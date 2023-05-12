Portuguese Caravela Festival returns to Gauteng in June

The renowned Caravela Festival, brought to you by the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, returns to Gauteng from 2-4 June 2023, outdoors at Casa dos Poveiros, Boksburg.

Famous for its food, world class music and lifestyle events in 2017 and 2018, the Caravela Portuguese Festival promises another three days of unrivalled fun for the whole family. In keeping with the generous community spirit of Portuguese South Africans, this year The Festival will be supporting the SPCA Boksburg & Hospice.

Over the three days there will be star studded live concert performances from the likes of Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, Karen Zoid, Lee Cole. Mi Casa, Goodluck and DJ Luis Almeida will keep the dancefloor pumping well into the night.

A wide range of delectable and mouthwatering food will be available, including delicious prawns, espetada, chouriço, grilled chicken and many other delicacies that only the Portuguese know how to cook! You’ll be able to wash this down with the famous Caipirinha or tangy vinho verde.

Bookings are now open at Computicket with tickets ranging from R120 to R180.

