Second edition of Replenishment Concert takes place in September

The second edition of the Replenishment Concert is set to take place in September at the Supersport Park in Centurion, Pretoria.

The concert, which is a contribution to the industry by media personality Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, will captivate audiences on September 30.

The concert is a special day of praise and worship under the blue skies, surrounded by loved ones.

The concert transcends its artistic purpose by aiming to uplift and inspire transformative change.

Bishop Noel Jones, senior pastor of the City of Refuge Church in Gardena California, will grace the concert with his presence.

The organisers have unveiled a star-studded line-up of chart-topping gospel heavyweights, who will grace the stage and enthrall the audience with their unparalleled performances.

On the line-up are the likes of Ayanda Ntanzi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, Hle, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Sbu Noah, Khaya Mthethwa, and many others.

Festival goers will get to enjoy themselves and get replenished while qualified au-pairs take care of the little ones.

With music being a universal language, this diverse ensemble of gospel artists intends to leverage their melodious craft and resounding voices to address pressing social issues, foster unity, and ignite a powerful movement towards positive change is society.

The concert organisers have also announced commercial radio station Metro FM as the concert’s media partner to amplify the concert message across the nation.

Drip Footwear will be the official sponsor of the concert.

The Drip Footwear partnership aims at uplifting local talent and promoting artistic expression.

Through the collaboration, selected artists will receive personalised footwear and apparel, enabling them to showcase their unique styles and further connect with the audience.

