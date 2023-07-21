Star-studded lineup for Galaxy 947 Joburg Day

A star-studded lineup for the highly anticipated annual music festival Joburg Day has been announced.

Joburg Day will take place at its original home the Crocodile Creek Polo Club on Saturday, September 2.

This year, the event will be known as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.

Given its rich history and unforgettable memories, Crocodile Creek Polo Club holds a special place in the hearts of Joburg Day enthusiasts.

It has become synonymous with top-class local performances, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere that unites music lovers from all walks of life.

The last time the live event graced these grounds was in 2019. After a brief hiatus, it is ready to reclaim its throne as the ultimate music extravaganza.

This year’s event brings together a stellar line-up of local artists who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

The announcements were made respectively on the 947 Breakfast Club, Mo Flava Show, Afternoons with Zweli and 947 Drive with Thando.

The lineup includes the likes of Jeremy Loops, Mango Groove, DJ Maphorisa, K.O, GoodLuck, Shekinah, Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, Prince Kaybee and Micasa.

To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, a limited number of early bird tickets will be available for purchase until Monday, July 10.

