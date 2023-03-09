Ultra SA returns this weekend with Zakes Bantwini on the line-up

Popular electronic music festival Ultra SA returns to Johannesburg and Cape Town on Friday and Saturday after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

This will be its eighth edition. The music festival has beefed up its main stage line-up, with the likes of Oliver Heldens, Goldfish, and the latest addition Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini.

Other global icons to take the stage are Alesso, Australian firecracker, Fisher and Timmy Trumpet who performs in South African for the first time.

Local talent El Musician, Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV and Max Hurrell are also part of the line-up.

