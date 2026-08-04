5 everyday habits that can help you stay healthy with Linctagon

Winter may be ending, but cold and flu viruses are still making the rounds. While no one can avoid every bug, simple daily habits can go a long way in helping you stay healthy and recover more quickly if you do get sick.

Here are five easy ways to support your wellbeing during the colder months.

Eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet

Your immune system relies on a variety of vitamins and minerals to function at its best. Fill your plate with colourful fruit and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Foods rich in vitamin C, zinc and antioxidants can help support your body’s natural defences.

Stay hydrated

It’s easy to forget to drink enough water when the weather is cold, but hydration remains essential. Water helps your body function efficiently and supports everything from digestion to circulation. Warm herbal teas and clear soups can also contribute to your daily fluid intake.

Prioritise quality sleep

A good night’s sleep gives your body the opportunity to rest, repair and strengthen its immune response. Most adults need between seven and nine hours of quality sleep each night. Establishing a regular bedtime routine and limiting screen time before bed can help improve sleep quality.

Keep moving

You don’t need an intense gym session to enjoy the benefits of exercise. A brisk walk, stretching, yoga or a home workout can improve circulation, reduce stress and support overall health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on most days of the week.

Practise good hygiene

Frequent handwashing remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the spread of germs. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, especially if someone in your household is unwell.

Make winter wellness part of your routine. Looking after your health is about building consistent habits. Alongside a healthy lifestyle, many people keep trusted over-the-counter remedies such as Linctagon® on hand to help relieve common cold and flu symptoms should they arise. Having the essentials readily available means you’re better prepared when illness strikes.

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