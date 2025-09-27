A dream come true for KB

For Keabetswe Motsilanyane – known to fans simply as KB – being part of this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, was not just another performance but the fulfilment of a dream.

The multi-talented actress and singer, popularly known for her infectious dance beats than jazz, will take on to the iconic Mbira Stage on Saturday bringing her signature energy to one of South Africa’s biggest music stages.

Speaking to Sunday World KB said: “I wanted to be part of the line-up, even though I do not do jazz music. So, it is really a dream come true for me.”

She describes the festival as a major contribution to the music scene, both locally and internationally. “For someone like me, to be able to grace such a stage is already a contribution. It allows me to express myself to a different audience that I wouldn’t ordinarily be able to perform for.”

Joy of Jazz is a launching pad

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is renowned for showcasing world-class talent but KB sees her presence there as something more. “It’s a powerful statement about inclusivity,” she explains. “It says: we want every artist, every genre, to be part of this experience.”

For KB, balancing her singing career with acting has not been without its challenges. “Finding time is tricky,” she admits. “But I still produce albums. I have new music out now, which I’ll perform.”

Her new album is something she is very excited to share.

When it comes to her performance, KB promised something special. “This is my first time at Joy of Jazz, so it will just be me, purely KB. I want to take the audience down memory lane with classics like, El Musica, Beautiful Vibrations, and also perform my new music.”

She’s also looking forward to the chance to connect with other artists. “Berita and Amanda Black are artists that I am excited to see,” she adds.

KB believes her music will bring a fresh dynamic to the festival. “My music is mostly dance music, so people who don’t usually listen to jazz will still be part of the event. That’s what makes Joy of Jazz so special; it’s a celebration of inclusivity, bringing more young people and diverse audiences to jazz.”

