Affordable housing: a golden opportunity for SA municipalities

Affordable housing represents a great opportunity for South Africa’s municipalities to respond to the country’s housing challenge, increase the rates base and grow city economies. But to take full advantage of this opportunity, the local government sector must deliver land and basic services, enforce by-laws and regulations and partner with funders, developers, researchers and civil society.

This was the core message of the 2nd Property Development Summit co-hosted by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) held in Modderfontein, just outside of Johannesburg, this week.

Dada Morero, Executive Mayor of Joburg and host mayor of the conference, welcomed delegates and urged them to utilise the platform “to unlock the full value of the property development ecosystem”. He reminded delegates that “local government is at the centre of delivery” for property development, starting with the release of strategically located land, the provision of basic service for development to proceed, and the provision of infrastructure.

Morero said they had full confidence that the private sector was willing to help municipalities to enable them to unlock opportunities. He cited a recent instance where the private sector has just installed a 10 million litre reservoir to help the City of Joburg ease its water supply challenges.

Salga president Bheke Stofile characterises property as a “social construct”, the result of economic, history, law and collective effort of role players.

Stofile said the local government sector runs “on a fiscal model that is no longer fit for purpose” faces disproportionate challenges that are “financially unsustainable” and “morally hazardous”. An example of this was municipalities who are confronted with land invasions and illegal occupation who are then ordered by the courts to provide services without additional resources, including financial resources, being allocated.

The biggest challenge in SA is that urbanisation is not planned, but rather happens sporadically and “by accident” as people flock to cities in search of opportunities.

Stofile said the work they are doing with parliament to review the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, the PIE Act, will be critical in helping stabilise the property development sector and assist municipalities attract investment

Thembi Simelane, the Minister of Human Settlements and a former president of Salga, said the forum and similar ones had “diagnosed the problem, now it was time to fix it”.

She said government was in the process of reviewing the policy of low cost and affordable housing. Simelane said the country needed to rethink the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) as first conceived when South Africa became a democracy.

She said government was looking at eligibility criteria for social housing, as well specifications of delivery such as the 40 square meters of a standard RDP house. The most radical change this policy has undergone was the adoption of Breaking New Ground initiative around 2004 when government started building houses that came with a full suite of amenities and were located close to economic opportunities.

Simelane said government was currently sitting with an applicant’s roster of almost 3

million and 70% of those are people who form part of the Economic Active Population.

The minister said part of the solution was to offer serviced stands to those who can afford and allow them to build for themselves.

The summit had an international input from the Association for Local Government of Namibia, represented by its president, Samuel Oe Amseb. He noted that Namibia had also realised that partnership with the private sector was the best way to accelerating the delivery of housing.

He said Africa must stop talking about “infrastructure backlogs, energy crisis and land use” and commit to the provision of decent housing for all its citizens. “The biggest enemy to housing delivery is profit,” he said, “infrastructure delivery is seen as business, rather than an opportunity to improve lives.”

One of the partners at the summit was the Gauteng Partnership Fund, a provincial entity than plays a critical role in property development. “The future of human settlements will be collectively determined”, Lindiwe Kwele, the CEO of GPF told the conference.

Kwele said the GPF had in recent years had its focus and mandate expanded from providing blended finance to development, to being a fully-fledged property developer and funder that focuses on rental housing, social housing, student accommodation and mega settlements, or settlements of 10 000 units or more.

GPF now offers turnkey property development solutions and plans, zones, finances and services a property development.

Renowned property economist Francois Viruly told attendees that one of the key challenges in property development was that bulk infrastructure does not keep pace with growth needs, a challenge that has to be addressed by all spheres of government. To illustrate the opportunity in affordable housing, Viruly noted that of South Africa’s 6,9 million properties, about 76% were low-value properties.

At a panel discussion held during the conference, a key challenge that emerged was how municipalities were grappling with approving developments in that they have not fully implemented the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act, which was promulgated in 2013 but implemented in 2015.

The act governs the process of applying for and approving developments; yet challenges include regulations that are not fully in place, while municipalities are still building capacity for full implementation of the legislation.

The panel showed how bulk infrastructure availability was key for development, with parts of Johannesburg – from Bryanston to Midrand – cited as places where developments are currently on hold due to water and electricity challenges, although the city has made announcement about project pipelines to install these. “If services are not available, developers move on” one practitioner noted.

The City of Mangaung stated it has streamlined its application and approval processes from two years and 256 days to just 30 days.

This was applauded as the kind of intervention the municipalities need in order to attract investments.