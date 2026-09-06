Bantubonke: ECDC of the future

The construction of the new Bantubonke Early Childhood Development Centre in the semi-rural part of Three Rivers, in Sedibeng, has been completed and is ready for occupation.

The development follows the implementation of extensive construction work, with the full participation of community members, as well as emerging contractors.

It included four learning areas, an admin block, a kitchen, four sick bays, a nurses’ station, ablution and changing room facilities, a storeroom and refuse yard.

The facility will accommodate 120 learners with an intake of 30 learners a class.

It will also house quarters for four teachers and four assistants, a centre manager facility, as well as quarters for administrative staff and cleaning, as well as maintenance personnel.