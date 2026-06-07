Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee to Headline the Ascots at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

International Grammy-nominated artists Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee are set to headline one of the biggest luxury experiences at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, as The Ascots prepares to take over the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.

The lineup includes South African stars Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor who will perform throughout the day. Curated sets by Akio and Durban-born Asvnte will keep the atmosphere going from morning into the evening, making The Ascots one of the most talked-about and anticipated destinations at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Known as one of South Africa’s biggest social and lifestyle events, the Hollywoodbets Durban July has always attracted celebrities, fashion lovers, music fans and racing enthusiasts from across the country. This year, The Ascots is positioning itself at the centre of that excitement with a premium luxury hospitality village experience inspired by the elegance and theatre of Royal Ascot.

Blending luxury hospitality with music, fashion and curated entertainment, The Ascots promises guests a full-day experience designed around comfort, atmosphere and style. From refined lounge spaces and premium beverage service to curated dining experiences, the luxury hospitality village experience is built to offer guests more than just a place to watch the races.

The Ascots has been designed as a space where guests can move easily between racing, fashion, live music and social moments without losing the glamour and excitement that have made the Hollywoodbets Durban July a key date on South Africa’s entertainment calendar.

Hospitality experiences are offered across different tiers.

The Lawns ticket, priced at R2 750, grants access to the shared premium village experience. The Ascot Terrace Private Lounge is available at R100 000 for a table of 10, while the Sky Club package, priced at R150 000 for a table of 10, offers elevated hospitality with uninterrupted racecourse views, food and drinks, and premium service throughout the day.

At The Ascots, the Hollywoodbets Durban July experience extends beyond the track. It becomes a carefully built world of music, fashion, atmosphere and luxury under canvas.

Tickets are available through https://www.howler.co.za/events/the-ascots-at-the-hollywoodbets-durban-july-d08a