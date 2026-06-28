Curated luxury awaits guests at The Ascots Durban July Village

Whether you’re known as the host with the most or a miracle maker, we know that every exceptional guest experience is built on meticulous attention to detail. That’s why The Ascots at the Hollywoodbets Durban July has partnered with Handy Andy as the official hosting partner – to elevate the race day hospitality experience into something truly miraculous.

Set to take over the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 4, 2026, The Ascots is a premium hospitality village inspired by the elegance and theatre of Royal Ascot.

Behind the scenes of glitz, glamour, fashion, and entertainment lies an immense amount of preparation, care, and polish – qualities that Handy Andy is renowned for. Throughout the experience, Handy Andy will also maintain clean, polished spaces, ensuring that every environment reflects the highest standard of hosting. This attention to detail is what transforms moments into unforgettable experiences.

As the official category partner and “Miracle Host” at The Ascots, Handy Andy sits at the heart of the experience, bringing its commitment to creating beautifully clean, guest-ready spaces to life at the Durban July – where every detail matters. From arrival to departure, every touchpoint is designed to feel seamless, thoughtfully considered, and effortlessly executed.

Built around the Handy Andy Hosts platform, guests can expect a premium hosting environment and memorable lifestyle experiences throughout the Durban July weekend. Through an integrated campaign, the brand delivers a simple yet powerful message: when every detail is taken care of, “It seems like a miracle, but it’s Handy Andy.”

This narrative will unfold through authentic storytelling and influencer-led content, giving audiences an inside look into the guest experience and Handy Andy’s philosophy of modern, effortless hosting at the Ascot Marquee. From social media to on-site moments, the message is clear: the best hosts think of everything before you need it, right down to the final sparkle.

Experience the Durban July in Style. The Ascots is set to elevate the Durban July beyond the racetrack, bringing together celebrities, fashion lovers, music fans and racing enthusiasts in a world of premium entertainment and hospitality.

Guests can look forward to performances by international stars Bryson Tiller, Masego, and Swae Lee, along with local icons Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine, and Tresor.

Experience options include: The Lawns: Shared premium marquee experience (R2 750)

Ascot Terraces Private Lounge: R100 000 for a table of 10

Owners Sky Club: R150 000 for a table of 10 with elevated views and premium service

Tickets are available via www.howler.co.za, with Owners Sky Club bookings at info@theascots.co.za.

At its core, The Ascots is a celebration of hosting done right – where every detail matters, every space is impeccably maintained, and every moment is polished to perfection.

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