The Department of Employment and Labour’s intention to promote equity through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in the Employment Equity Plan of the Department

Deputy Director: HRD and Performance Management (24 Months Fixed Terms Contract)

Reference No: HR 5/1/2/3/17

Remuneration R 932 292 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

Enquiries: Ms VH Masemola, Cell: 082 520 3935

Applications: Direct Your Applications to: Jobs-CF23@labour.gov.za

Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF level 6) as recognized by SAQA in Human Resource Management/ Human Resource Development. 5 years’ functional experience in Human Resource Development & Performance Management of which 2 years at Assistant Director level in Human Resource Development & Performance Management environment.

Assistant Director: Human Resource Development (24 Months Fixed Terms Contract)

Reference No: HR 5/1/2/3/18

Remuneration R 487 197 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

Enquiries: Ms VH Masemola, Cell: 082 520 3935

Applications: Direct Your Applications to: Jobs-CF23@labour.gov.za

Requirements: Undergraduate qualification (NQF level 6) as recognized by SAQA in Human Resources Management/ Training & Development/Management of Training. 4 years’ functional experience in Skills Development of which 2 years at a supervisory level.

CLOSING DATE: July 2026 and 00:00 (online)

NOTE : All attachments for online application must include an application form Z83 and CV only combined, in PDF and as one (1) document or attachment, indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post on the subject line of your email. Use the correct email address associated with the post. Failure to do so, your application will be disqualified. Applications quoting the relevant reference number must be submitted on the new form Z83, obtainable from any Public Service Department or on the internet at www.gov.za/documents.

Received applications using the incorrect application for employment (old Z83) will not be considered. Each post(s) advert must be accompanied by its own application form for employment and must be fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant as instructed below. Failure to fully complete, initial and sign the Z83 form will lead to disqualification of the application during the selection process.

All fields of Section A, B, C and D of the Z83 must be completed in full. Section E, F, G (Due to the limited space on the Z83 it is acceptable for applicants to indicate refer to CV or see attached. However, the question related to conditions that prevent re-appointment under Part “F” must be answered and declaration signed. Only an updated comprehensive CV (with detailed previous experience if any) and a completed and signed new Z83 application form is required.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of the interview following the communication from Human Resources and such qualification(s) and other related document(s) will be in line with the requirements of the advert. Non-RSA Citizens/Permanent Resident Permit holders in posession of foreign qualifications must be accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA) (only when shortlisted).

The Department does not accept applications via fax. Applicants who do not comply with the abovementioned instructions/ requirements, as well as applications received late will not be considered. Failure to submit all the requested documents will result in the application not being considered. Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.

If you have not been contacted within eight (8) weeks after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful. All shortlisted candidates, including the SMS, shall undertake two pre-entry assessments.

One will be a practical exercise to determine a candidate’s suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements and the other must be an integrity (ethical conduct) assessment. Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

Please note by responding to the advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your Personal Information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act(POPIA) Your information will be used soley for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

The Department reserves the right not to make any appointment(s) to the below advertised post(s). The successful candidate will be expected to sign a performance agreement. The Department is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.

The Employment Equity Plan of the Department shall inform the employment decision. It is the Department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of this post(s)

For more details on each post, please be referred to the website: www.labour.gov.za