Floetry to headline Joy of Jazz 2026 with 25-Year ‘SAY YES’ celebration

Neo-soul lovers are in for a treat as Floetry joins the lineup for the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2026, bringing their signature blend of poetry and soul to one of Africa’s premier music stages.

Comprised of Natalie Stewart and Marsha Ambrosius, Floetry first emerged from London’s underground poetry scene in the late 1990s, crafting a sound that seamlessly fuses spoken word with R&B. Their breakthrough album, Floetic, remains a defining body of work in neo-soul, earning critical acclaim and global success.

With over a million albums sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards nominations, Floetry’s influence extends far beyond their own recordings. The duo has penned songs for music icons including Earth, Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, and Jill Scott, cementing their place in the global soul and jazz landscape.

‘SAY YES – The Tour 2026’

Their performance at Joy of Jazz forms part of their “SAY YES – The Tour 2026,” a milestone celebration marking over 25 years of artistry. Audiences can expect a nostalgic yet refreshing set, revisiting timeless favourites while showcasing the enduring chemistry that made Floetry a household name.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, this year’s festival promises a rich fusion of international and local talent and Floetry’s return is poised to be one of its standout moments.

The Mbira Stage blends jazz with neo-soul, poetry and contemporary expression. This year will feature Floetry, Nomfusi, Anaïs Rosso and a special tribute to Busi Mhlongo, performed by singers Buhlebendalo Mda, Zawadi YaMungu and Xolisa Dlamini.

Rising star French singer and guitarist, Anaïsguitarist Anaïs Rosso, draws influences from Congolese Rumba, blues, electronic and indie-pop. Our very own songstress Nomfusi is known widely for her afro-soul compositions.

Internet Athi lined up

Established voices such as Internet Athi and Manana (presenting something unique for audiences as the Standard Bank Youth Award winner for Music this year), will bring fresh energy to the programme.

The awards recognise and celebrate their artistry, offering an added platform that supports their trajectory to the next stage of their careers. For something more upbeat Gurulogic is a Soweto group that brings together deep house and acid jazz and often features several vocalists and instrumentalists.

One not to be missed for fans will be iconic singer Thandiswa Mazwai who will wrap up this stage with her renditions of Hugh Masekela’s songbook. The 2026 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is more than a music festival. It is a cultural and economic catalyst.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster:

● R1 150 – Friday/Saturday Day Pass, General Admission

● R2 250 – Weekend Pass | Friday and Saturday

Standard Bank cardholders qualify for up to 15% discount. The offer is limited to two tickets per person, and only on usage of a valid Standard Bank debit, cheque or credit card and is subject to availability (Ts & Cs apply).

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