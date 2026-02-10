From Shack to Supervisor: Gladys’s Journey with JB Marks

When Nomakorinte Gladys Nonkewuse looks back at her early days in the mining sector, she remembers the mud, the heavy PPE, and the sharp chill of winter mornings. “As a general worker, I had to wear all that gear and dig in the mud. The mine is a male-dominated environment, but we had to show that women could also do the job,” she recalls

It was hard, physical work, but Gladys didn’t shy away. “If other people can do it, then I can,” she told herself. What kept her going then wasn’t a clear career plan, but something simpler; survival and the hope of improving her family’s situation.

Even in those early days, she carried a vision. “It has always been my vision to see myself better, doing a better job. I never wanted to remain the same,” she says. With only matric, she knew that education was her ladder out of general work.

That ladder came through the JB Marks Education Trust, which she first heard about during workplace mass meetings at Sibanye Stillwater. “They would announce that the fund was open and encourage people to apply. That’s how I heard about it. And I knew I needed to better myself educationally.”

Gladys’s first graduation was a turning point she will never forget. “When I received my certificate, it was the best day of my life,” she smiles. She had graduated from Vaal University of Technology (VUT) with a diploma in labour law, cum laude. The moment was overwhelming. “I was so excited because I could see a better future coming. It was unexplainable.”

But it wasn’t easy. She had to sacrifice her job to focus on her studies, a decision that hit her financially. “It cost me, but my focus was on the end goal. The sacrifices were worth it.” Education changed everything. At work, she moved up to become an Employee Relations Supervisor, gaining skills, confidence, and a platform to advise and support other employees. “Employee relations is a challenging department,” she explains. “It forces you to make decisions that benefit both employees and the company. I learn more every day.”

At home, the changes were even more visible. “Before, we lived in a shack. With education, I managed to build my mom a house. My family is living a better life now,” she says with pride. For her, this was one of her greatest achievements, turning a childhood of hardship into a future of dignity.

Gladys takes pride in her role in HR, where she can now support others. “It is one of the best things ever because I can give advice where it’s needed. And every day I grow as I help employees solve their problems,” she says. Looking at her graduation photos, she feels a deep sense of pride. “My dream has been fulfilled. It’s not 100% yet. I can still go as far as a PhD.”

To mineworkers and their children, she has one clear message, “Education is the key that can open many doors. Dedicate yourself, keep trying until you reach your goal.” She also stresses the importance of bursary programmes like JB Marks. “In mining, many employees are uneducated. JB Marks helps them improve their education, gain better opportunities, and prepare for the future, for themselves and their children,” she says.

Her gratitude is evident: “I’m grateful for the opportunity given to me by JB Marks. Without them, I don’t know how I would have managed. I am very proud of myself, because I would not have made it on my own.”

From her first days as a general worker in mud-soaked overalls, to her current role as Employee Relations Supervisor, Gladys’s journey is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the power of education. With JB Marks by her side, she turned a shack into a house, a general worker’s role into a supervisory position, and a dream into reality.

Her story is not just about personal triumph. It’s about the ripple effect of empowerment, where one woman’s determination uplifts her family, community, and the broader workforce.