From spaza shops to smart businesses:

How digital tools are powering SA’s SME future

Running a small business in South Africa has never been easy. Rising costs, changing customer expectations, and growing cyber threats mean SMEs are under increasing pressure to do more with less.

For years, AI and cloud infrastructure were built for large enterprises with deep pockets and dedicated IT teams. That’s no longer the case. Small businesses can now access many of the same tools without the same budget or in-house IT team.

Huawei’s e-Kit bundles networking, storage, and AI-enabled security hardware, including Wi-Fi 6 and 7 access points and AI-powered firewalls, into a single package designed for smaller businesses, have been distributed through more than 400 partners in over 70 countries.

That accessibility extends to security. As SMEs adopt more connected tools, they also become more exposed to cyber threats, and Huawei says the same enterprise-grade protection is now built into its SME offering, with solutions designed to detect and respond to threats in real time.

Kui Zheng, CEO of Huawei Enterprise Business Group South Africa, said organisations across the country are already upgrading their ICT infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation. For SMEs, this means leveraging these digital tools.

Speaking at the company’s IP Club event earlier this year, Zheng said, “AI makes our business faster, smarter and better. But, as network and IT leaders, we know the truth: AI also brings new dangers.”

So, for smaller businesses, adopting digital tools also means paying closer attention to cybersecurity from the outset.

One example is Huawei’s Code4Mzansi competition, which demonstrates what is possible when entrepreneurs gain access to digital tools, mentorship, and AI capabilities.

This year’s competition awarded R800 000 to young innovators developing solutions to real-world challenges.

Among the winners were two startups focused on improving life in South Africa’s township economy.

MAAT, built by founder Shingirayi Mandebvu, won the overall prize for addressing a critical food safety gap. Spaza shops serve 80% of township households but typically hear about product recalls weeks after formal retailers do. MAAT delivers real-time recall alerts and food safety intelligence directly to township retailers.

With access to digital technologies, South African SMEs can now modernise at their own pace. –

This article was sponsored by Huawei