Gauteng unveils bold plan to improve infrastructure delivery

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development has unveiled a bold turnaround strategy that is currently transforming how social infrastructure is delivered in the province.

The turnaround strategy is designed to accelerate the rollout of critical public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, clinics, and libraries, and ensure that infrastructure projects are delivered with greater speed, efficiency, and accountability.

Progress is already visible as the department finally completes several infrastructure projects.

Preparations to hand over several schools this year have already started, with Rustervaal Secondary School being the first.

MEC Jacob Mamabolo said: “The turnaround plan opens a new and optimistic chapter into the future. It proposes a new paradigm shift for adoption to close gaps from the old infrastructure delivery model.

“It transforms how the department of infrastructure development delivers public infrastructure across the province. It is here to rebuild credibility, reclaim control, and reassert the department’s mandate as the province’s leading infrastructure

agent.”

He went on: “The only way to rebuild public trust is to deliver consistently, visibly, and unapologetically. We are now creating a dynamic infrastructure delivery ecosystem to ensure an integrated and collaborative approach.

“We are convinced that our problems cannot be addressed through a single solution.”

Head of department Rufus Mmutlana remarked: “The turnaround plan serves as a public commitment and a pledge by the departmental leadership and all its workforce to restore a culture of compliance, improve performance, and to deliver quality public infrastructure that meets the needs of Gauteng’s communities.”