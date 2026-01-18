Gauteng wins Batho Pele Service Delivery Award for infrastructure tech innovation

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development has won gold at the National Batho Pele Innovation Awards for the replication and adaptation of innovative solutions.

The award is in recognition of the department’s design and implementation of the infrastructure delivery platform (iDEP). The award was issued by the national Department of Public Service and Administration.

It recognises the department’s internally developed iDEP, which automates the project readiness matrix (PRM) and provides real-time monitoring and a single source of truth for infrastructure projects across the province.

The platform restores operational discipline, public confidence, and institutional integrity. Its key objective and reason for existence is to digitise the PRM policy to ensure that implementation and monitoring are efficient.

The digitisation process also enables easier oversight and tracking of several critical project implementation milestones.

The iDEP platform is the first-ever in-house construction technology platform designed and implemented by the provincial government in partnership with e-Gov and the Council for Science, Innovation and Research.

It creates a common data environment, or a “single source of truth”, and delivers a truly connected project management environment that offers full transparency and enables data-driven decision-making.

The system will allow the department and its client departments to access real-time project dashboards, identify performance trends, pinpoint high-risk areas, and streamline reporting requirements.