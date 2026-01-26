Gauteng’s bold school infrastructure plan in full swing

The Gauteng infrastructure turnaround plan is now yielding positive results with the launch of Rust-ter-vaal Secondary School in Emfuleni and the recent handover of Dr W.K. du Plessis, a school for learners with special educational needs in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

The official opening of the newly constructed Dr W.K. du Plessis School demonstrates how the five pillars of the turnaround plan have transformed the province’s department of infrastructure development’s delivery process.

Once classified as distressed following numerous delays, the school has now been completed and handed over to the education department.

Built in the 1930s, the facility was outdated and has now undergone a major transformation, making it a modern state-of-the-art asset worth R215-million for communities across the province.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the launch of the school demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to advancing inclusive education.

“Learners with special needs must never be hidden or excluded. This school will enable learners with special needs to access skilled educators and technology, which will allow them to fully participate in the economy.

Lesufi, along with MEC for education Matome Chiloane and MEC for infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo formally opened the school. Nkosiphendule Xhakaza, the City of Ekurhuleni’s executive mayor, was also present at the opening.

The modern, fully accessible campus provides innovative learning spaces with the following impressive features:

Capacity for about 570 learners (including 120 boarders)

Therapy facilities

Hostels

Sports areas and

ICT-enabled infrastructure.

Sabelo Mahlangu: Community member

This school will bring a lot of joy to the community and will have a great impact. We are grateful to the DID and the Gauteng government for rebuilding the school. Our children stand a good chance of having a better future

Sharne Badenhorst: Therapist

We are so excited to be opening this school. It just feels so good to have bigger offices to attend to learners in groups. This will have a great impact on the quality of our therapy. I would like to give a special thanks to the DID and the GPG.

Madelein Preston: Vice Chair SGB

I’m happy to be part of the official handover of this school. We had some difficulties with the previous asbestos school. This new school will bring new life to the children. Thanks to the DID, GDE and the GPG.

More school infrastructure close to completion

The department of infrastructure development is set to hand over more projects, including Semphato High School in Soshanguve, Simunye Secondary School in the Rand West, and Nancefield Primary School in Eldorado Park, as well as Bantubonke, a state-of-the-art early childhood development centre in the Midvaal.

Five pillars of the department’s turnaround strategy

The turnaround plan has enabled the department of infrastructure development to speed up a number of delayed infrastructure projects through a five-pillar ecosystem that includes the project readiness matrix, the award-winning technology platform called iDEP, improved project

delivery governance, improved oversight through multidisciplinary teams of professionals, turnkey project rescue practitioners, and improved

relations with municipalities.

“The pillars of the turnaround ecosystem are seamless, integrated, and smart, according to Mamabolo. “This ecosystem is enabling the department to deliver safe, compliant, and ready-to-use infrastructure projects with full occupation certificates in collaboration with our

municipalities.”