Global stars, local fashion and Johnnie Walker Blue Label meet at The Ascots to paint the Hollywoodbets Durban July Blue

International Grammy-nominated artists Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee will mingle with local music and fashion greats at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, as The Ascots prepares to take over the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.

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