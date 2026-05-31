Hyundai bets big on quality with industry-first parts warranty

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is redefining customer confidence and aftersales support with an industry-leading three-year, unlimited-kilometres parts warranty, the first of its kind among vehicle manufacturers in South Africa.

At a time when many OEMs and aftermarket suppliers still offer limited 12-month warranties with kilometre restrictions, Hyundai’s bold move signals its confidence in the quality, reliability and durability of its genuine parts.

For customers, this means reduced ownership risk, lower maintenance costs and greater peace of mind.

According to Sam Matlhola, parts director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, the brand’s value proposition is built on quality assurance, operational excellence and customer trust.

“In a market where aftersales support and supply chain resilience are under increasing scrutiny, we go the extra mile to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible,” says Matlhola.

“Even our rental fleet customers experience minimal downtime, which is critical in a business where vehicles generate revenue daily.”

Industry-leading parts availability

Hyundai’s aftersales strength is further reinforced by a remarkable 90% parts availability success

ratio in South Africa, placing the brand among the industry’s top performers.

“We have never been successfully challenged on the quality and reliability of our genuine parts,” Matlhola adds.

“Customers can take pride in maintaining their Hyundai vehicles properly, which also helps preserve resale value.”

As vehicles become more technologically advanced, the importance of genuine OEM parts continues to grow. Modern repairs now require precision-engineered components designed to precise factory specifications to ensure durability, safety and optimal vehicle performance.

Building loyalty beyond the showroom

Beyond the showroom floor, Hyundai is also building long-term customer loyalty through service excellence across its nationwide dealer network.

With South Africans keeping their vehicles longer than ever before and the average vehicle on local roads now older than 10 years, dependable aftersales support has become a major deciding

factor for consumers.

In 2025 alone, Hyundai serviced more than 360 000 vehicles nationwide and achieved an impressive 80% customer retention rate within its seven-year car park.

“Today’s customers expect more than just a quality vehicle,” says Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“They expect a reliable, transparent and consistent ownership experience. For us, our dealership network and aftersales offering are just as important as the vehicles themselves.”

Global recognition for service excellence

Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence has also earned global recognition, with the company receiving the 2025 Best Distributor of the Year Award at the Hyundai Motor Company Global Service Seminar in Delhi, India.

“In today’s market, the sale of a vehicle is only the beginning of the relationship,” says Michael Rohde, aftersales director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa. “Brands that invest in service excellence and customer experience will be the ones that retain customers for the long term.”