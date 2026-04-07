IDC reaffirms commitment to transformation, inclusive industrialisation and Black entrepreneurship

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) notes recent public discourse, scrutiny and stakeholder commentary regarding its funding decisions, due diligence and evaluation processes, internal systems and its role in advancing transformation and inclusive economic participation.

As South Africa’s leading state-owned development finance institution, the IDC recognises the importance of these conversations. We acknowledge the concerns raised and reaffirm our commitment to listening, engaging constructively, and continuously strengthening how we deliver on our mandate.

Committed to our developmental mandate

Established through an Act of Parliament in 1940, the IDC’s mandate is clear and enduring: to drive sustainable industrialisation that supports jobs and advance inclusive economic growth. Since the advent of democracy in 1994, transformation has been a central pillar of this mandate.

This commitment is reaffirmed in the IDC’s Corporate Plan 2025/26–2027/28, which places inclusive growth, transformation, and support for underserved entrepreneurs at the centre of the Corporation’s strategic focus.

Transformation through our funding outcomes

The IDC prioritises support for black industrialists and black-owned businesses; empowers women and youth; advances broad-based ownership models (including worker and community ownership); and promotes industrialisation through localisation, beneficiation, and job creation.

Over the past two financial years, the IDC has prioritised transformation-focused funding. In this period, black-owned businesses and Black Industrialists were the principal recipients of IDC funding (by volume and value), accounting for roughly 88% of total funding allocations across both years.

In 2024/25, total transformation funding approvals amounted to R26.6 billion, with most support directed toward black industrialists and meaningful allocations to women- and youth-owned enterprises. These approvals enabled the creation and preservation of more than 15,000 jobs. Overall, the IDC’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of business partners within transformation segments, reflecting the Corporation’s contribution to broad-based economic participation.



IDC’s developmental approach to funding

The IDC is a development finance institution and not a transactional lender. The Corporation’s role extends beyond receiving and processing applications to actively supporting businesses through a structured, growth-oriented process.

Engagement with entrepreneurs typically begins with an initial screening and evaluation, followed by pre-investment and developmental support to strengthen proposals, where required. This is then complemented by a rigorous due diligence process, where each application is assessed on its commercial viability, developmental impact, and sustainability.

This process reflects the IDC’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs develop credible, bankable business cases that can succeed over the long term.

It should be noted that extended engagement with an applicant does not automatically result in a positive funding decision. It reflects our developmental approach and our responsibility to make decisions responsibly, transparently, and sustainably. Where an application is unsuccessful, the IDC provides feedback to ensure applicants are informed of the reasons for the decision.

Listening, learning and strengthening accountability

Our commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement is reflected in the steps we are taking to strengthen our processes.

In addition to its current internal complaints and escalation processes, the IDC is developing an independent compliance and review mechanism to further enhance oversight. This mechanism, which is planned for launch by June 2026, will evaluate objections and complaints related to funding processes, ensuring each concern receives a structured, impartial, and timely response. By introducing an independent complaints review panel, the IDC aims to build trust and reinforce its commitment to fair, transparent and responsible processing of applications.

Delivering on our mandate

The IDC remains committed to its role as a developmental finance institution, partnering with entrepreneurs, supporting industrial growth, and contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s transformation agenda.

The Corporation continues to engage constructively with stakeholder input while maintaining its focus on delivering measurable impact through inclusive industrialisation, sustainable job creation, and shared economic growth.