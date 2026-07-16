Jazz festival sparks youth intervention in Johannesburg

Youth creativity in South Africa takes center stage this July through a dynamic programme of jazz, learning and community involvement. The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival will host its Jazz for Young People (J4YP) initiative on Saturday the 25th of July in Johannesburg.

The event will take place at the National School of Arts in Braamfontein and will run for a full day. It will feature youth jazz performances, food stalls, fashion, photography, art exhibitions and children’s activities, all facilitated and organised by young people for young people. The programme gives them the freedom and platform to bring their ideas forward and flourish.

How the Youth Jazz Festival in Johannesburg Empowers Students

This year is particularly significant as South Africa marks 50 years since the Soweto uprising and reflects on the legacy of youth resistance. In this context, J4YP highlights the importance of creating opportunities for skills development and employment for young South Africans.

Jazz for Young People is especially meaningful this year because of its guest curator, Asanda Lusaseni, also known as Msaki, the award-winning composer, singer and songwriter. Through her Fetch Your Life Foundation, Msaki has created a platform focused on mentoring and workshops for young people in underserved communities, connecting them with opportunities and spaces to grow. Named after her hit song Fetch Your Life, the initiative echoes her message of aligning with one’s dreams.

The event also serves as a fundraiser in support of the National School of the Arts, an institution that has made a significant contribution to the development of musicians in South Africa. By giving young people the opportunity to help present the festival to their peers, J4YP creates meaningful participation while raising funds for the school.

Interactive Workshops and Music Masterclasses

The event will also include a multi-layered educational programme comprising masterclasses, a youth festival performance stage and a marketplace, each providing opportunities for young people to hone and showcase their talents. Throughout the day, professionals from the arts and entertainment industry will mentor youth-led teams and offer guidance on event planning, production and execution.

Teams will be assigned to different roles at the event, giving aspiring young professionals the opportunity to network with music industry experts, gain valuable experience and build skills in event management, customer care and teamwork. Young people are encouraged to apply to volunteer at J4YP.

In addition to curating the J4YP line-up, Msaki will lead workshops. Sessions on music and creativity, wellness, outdoor education, entrepreneurship and technology will also be facilitated during the programme. The workshops will be hosted on 21 July at the National School of the Arts, 17 Hoofd Street, Braamfontein, from 10:00am to 13:00pm, and on 22 July at the East Rand School of the Arts, 1 Jones Street, Daveyton, Benoni, from 10:00am to 13:00pm.

Featured Bands and High School Performers

The line-up features bands selected from a range of music institutions, giving young performers the opportunity to share their talent with a live audience. The performers come from music-focused high schools, universities, youth bands and music organisations.

They include the National School of the Arts Band (NSA Band), Khutlo Tharo School of the Arts, East Rand School of the Arts (ERSA), Pro Arte Alphen Park Performing and Creative Arts High School, Spartan High School, Sacred Heart College Jazz/Marimba Band, JSM Academy, the University of the Witwatersrand’s Music Department Jazz Band, Central Johannesburg TVET College’s Music Department, Music Academy of Gauteng, Vuyo Viwe, Mahubo Band and NU-Bam & The Band.

Event Dates, Ticket Prices, and Venue Details

Jazz for Young People (J4YP) takes place on Saturday, 25 July at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein from 9:00am to 18:00pm. Tickets are available via Quicket. General admission tickets for adults cost R100, while children aged 5 to 12 pay R50. For bulk school tickets, which qualify for a 10% discount, contact projects@tmusicman.co.za.