South Africa’s young creatives are in for an inspiring day as the 2025 Jazz Wise Youth Music Business Workshop returns on Wednesday, 17 September, at the Joburg Theatre, kicking off at 8.00am.

Part of the prestigious Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival, Jazz Wise has become a vital platform for career development in the arts. The annual workshop combines training, guidance, and networking opportunities for young people aiming to break into the music and arts industry.

Open to high school students in Grades 9–12, college and university students, and young professionals aged 20–25, the event provides a rare chance to learn from some of South Africa’s most successful creatives. Attendees will gain insights from award-winning musicians, seasoned artist managers, and industry innovators through panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

The day is curated by renowned artist management consultant Mandla Selby Maseko. The multi-award-winning jazz vocalist, composer, and academic Nomfundo Xaluva will deliver the keynote address.

Industry leaders featured include:

Global marketing strategist: Judith Mungweni

Music trailblazers: Lebo Lion, Vuyo MacGlad, Kenneth Nzama

Visual arts icons: Neo Ntsoma, Nico Phooko

Film & TV award-winner: Busisiwe Ntintili

Jazz educators and performers: Gabi Motuba, Benjamin Jephta

Emerging creatives: Bokang Ramatlapeng, Sifiso Dlangamandla

Panel highlights:

Purpose, Profit and Law: Musa Sono, Thamsanqa Khoza, Standard Bank

The Art of Booking: Vuyo MacGlad, Kenneth Nzama, Sifiso Dlangamandla

Marketing Technologies for Jazz: Judith Mungweni, Nadine Elie, Lebo Lion

Arty Jazz Expressions: Neo Ntsoma, Nico Phooko, Busisiwe Ntintili

Global Influences & Career Opportunities: Bokang Ramatlapeng, Benjamin Jephta, Gabi Motuba

Jazz Wise is a launch pad

“Creating a skills exchange platform like Jazz Wise signals our commitment to empowering young people and building a sustainable creative economy,” says Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO of T-Musicman and producer of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival.

Bonga Sebesho, Head of Sponsorships at Standard Bank, adds: “Jazz Wise is more than a festival event, it’s a real opportunity for young creatives to meet and learn from award-winning industry professionals. This kind of access is invaluable and helps foster South Africa’s cultural and economic growth.”

For the next generation of South African musicians, artists, and cultural entrepreneurs, Jazz Wise 2025 is not just a workshop but a launchpad for dreams, careers, and meaningful connections in the arts industry.

