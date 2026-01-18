Lesufi opens doors to learning at Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School

The first national calendar day of school reopening, January 14, 2026, was marked by excitement and joy as the province officially opened the R96-million Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School in Vereeniging.

This huge investment in the future of education and learners signals a renewed commitment to excellence, dignity and opportunity in public education.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by the MEC for infrastructure development and CoGTA, Jacob Mamabolo and the MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, led the milestone handover of this world-class educational facility.

The event was also graced by the executive mayor of the Sedibeng district municipality Lerato Maloka and the Emfuleni local municipality mayor, Sipho Radebe.

Lesufi described the new school as a “powerful investment in the future of our children and a clear demonstration of our commitment to quality education”.

“The new school will provide learners with a safe, modern and digitally enabled learning environment, where they can grow, innovate, and reach their full potential.”

He added: “This school is a centre of opportunity, designed to equip our children with the skills, confidence and tools they need to succeed in our rapidly changing world.

“By investing in education today, we are building stronger communities and securing a better future for generations to come.”

Mamabolo acknowledged the dedication and hard work of all project management teams and technical teams involved in the construction of the school.

He said the school is in full compliance with the law as confirmed by the occupational certificate issued by the municipality.

Mamabolo urged the management of the school to ensure consistent maintenance of the facility.

The school is designed to accommodate 1 000 learners and fully complies with the Gauteng Department of Education Smart School rollout, positioning learners for success in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The comprehensive scope of work included:

24 modern classrooms

A specialised science block complete with laboratories

A library

Computer laboratories

Home economics facilities

Sporting amenities

School Hall

Beyond delivering a modern learning space, the project also served as a catalyst for local economic empowerment.

A total of R13.8-million was allocated to local small, medium and micro enterprises, while 128 Expanded Public Works Programme job opportunities were created, with a strong focus on youth and women participation.