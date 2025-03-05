Lesufi unveils bold plan to tackle Gauteng’s 13 pressing challenges

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi presented a candid overview of critical challenges besieging the province during the 2025 State of the Province Address, dubbed the “Gauteng 13.”

The 13 challenges encountered by the province include cable theft and vandalism, traffic woes, crime, unemployment, water shortage, energy crisis, among others.

“If we don’t resolve these Gauteng 13 problems, being here will mean nothing,” he declared, emphasising the urgent need for bold interventions and accountability.

Water shortage

Water shortages are at the top of the agenda, with Lesufi announcing strategic measures to combat the crisis.

The strategy includes a realignment of electricity supply to critical pumping stations and infrastructure improvements in line with the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, expected to be completed by 2028.

“We must intervene decisively and call for accountability,” Lesufi asserted, indicating the government’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable water supply for Gauteng.

Cable Theft and Vandalism

In a bid to counter cable theft and vandalism, which have disrupted essential services, the provincial government has taken decisive action.

Over a thousand non-compliant businesses have been shut down, and hundreds of operators arrested.

Lesufi unveiled a new reaction unit comprising law enforcement and private sector support, which has been “unleashed” to protect public infrastructure from further sabotage.

Transportation Woes Solution

Addressing the province’s transportation woes, Lesufi promised to replace over 187 malfunctioning traffic lights and introduce a tamper-proof intelligent traffic system. The province is responsible for a total of 400 traffic lights.

“We will unleash an intelligent traffic system,” he said, underscoring his commitment to improving provincial functionality.

Road Infrastructure

Road infrastructure is also a focus, with plans for extensive upgrades and a 72-hour pothole repair initiative, as Lesufi acknowledged, “Transport is the lifeblood of our economy.”

Crime

Crime, a persistent challenge in Gauteng, has prompted robust measures from the provincial government. Lesufi revealed that 442 kingpins behind severe crimes are under full-time surveillance.

“We are relentless in this area and remain resolute to stamp out this menace.” The integration of an air wing with helicopters and an expanded CCTV network highlights a coordinated approach to enhancing public safety.

Informal Settlements

Efforts to address informal settlements have seen over 6 600 illegal shacks demolished, an action Lesufi described as a “crime against the state”. The government is employing new technology to prevent land invasions and collaborating with municipalities to offer legitimate housing solutions, closing the housing gap and fostering community stability.

Energy

Lesufi’s address also spotlighted energy, with significant investments in energy infrastructure. “We have done what no other province has done by investing over R1.2-billion in energy infrastructure,” Lesufi stated. The intervention impacted 43 400 families. Together with City Power and Eskom, the provincial government looked to replace 643 transformers across municipalities and install 3 000 smart meters to improve revenue collection and reduce energy loss.

This is in a bid to secure 3 000MW to stabilise the energy grid, with an emphasis on renewable energy sources, including an 800MW solar power project in Merafong and a 212MW waste-to-energy initiative. “Together, we will power a brighter, more reliable future for all our residents,” Lesufi affirmed.

Gender-Based Violence

Gender-based violence and drug abuse are also receiving focused attention through partnerships with universities and civil society. Over 80 000 e-panic buttons have been distributed to enhance safety, while rehabilitation facilities are being refurbished to combat drug addiction. Lesufi’s commitment is clear: “This is a battle we refuse to lose.”

Health Care Improvement

Lesufi further stated that the provincial government has improved the health system significantly. The healthcare improvements, he said, are transforming Gauteng’s medical landscape, with 38 clinics now offering 24-hour comprehensive services. Solar energy is being introduced to all clinics to counter load shedding. Mobile clinics are also being introduced to provide essential services in underprivileged areas. The opening of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital marks a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure.

Education

Education also takes centre stage, with R2.5-billion allocated for the construction of 18 new schools. Lesufi highlighted the pressing need to bridge the quality gap between township and former model C schools. “Quality public education is the key to empowering our children for the future. Early childhood development is being prioritised, with an increase in Grade R practitioner posts,” he stated.

Bulk Infrastructure

Lesufi acknowledged that “the lack of bulk infrastructure has stalled development,” particularly in urban areas. He said the Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency has come up with the initiatives to accelerate infrastructure delivery. The revitalisation of Johannesburg’s CBD through the development of the Park Station Precinct and the reclamation of hijacked buildings is part of efforts to create vibrant economic nodes.

Unemployment

Unemployment remains Gauteng’s biggest challenge. Lesufi said to address this, over 832 150 jobs will be created through public and private initiatives. He emphasised, “We are not here to make promises, but to report and confirm substantive employment commitments.”

Key projects, including the TASEZ phase two and the expansion of Lanseria International Airport, highlight the province’s focus on sustainable economic growth, he said.

In a bid to attract investment, Gauteng has secured R180-billion in commitments and aims to attract R800-billion more. “The next chapter of growth is unfolding, and we invite the world to be part of it.”

Lesufi declared that the provincial government is working industriously to continue to position Gauteng as an economic powerhouse.

With initiatives spanning agro-processing to tourism, Lesufi plans to provide ample opportunities for the province’s youth and small businesses, fostering a more secure and prosperous future for all Gauteng residents.

Poverty and Homelessness

He also identified critical issues facing Gauteng, including poverty, homelessness, and infrastructure challenges. To combat them, he announced the integration of an e-indigent register to streamline aid distribution and the launch of a state-run food distribution centre in October 2025.

In a bid to address homelessness, he said, the province plans to repurpose unused government buildings as safe spaces. “Let us work hand in hand to build a Gauteng that transforms lives,” urged Lesufi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to economic growth.