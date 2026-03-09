Major water projects aim to secure supply for growing communities

Mpumalanga is rolling out major water and sanitation projects as the government moves to stabilise supply, modernise aging systems and support economic growth.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in Mbombela on Thursday, Premier Mandla Ndlovu said reliable water infrastructure remained one of the government’s most important priorities.

Among the biggest projects nearing completion is the Loskop Bulk Water Scheme, now 90% complete, which will supply 20 megalitres of water per day to communities in Thembisile Hani.

Other projects include the Gabosch Dam and bulk pipeline, a treatment plant and bulk pipeline in Sheepmoor, the Lekwa sewer spillages and water access programme, upgrades to the Lydenburg and Delmas wastewater plants, and the Driekoppies Regional Bulk Water Scheme, which will increase capacity from 20 to 40 megalitres per day.

The government is also replacing aging asbestos water lines in Dr JS Moroka and developing a Provincial Bulk Water and Sanitation Master Plan.

During a post speech briefing, Ndlovu called on residents to pay for municipal services so infrastructure programmes could continue.

“There are many issues that people are raising about local government that they don’t understand. I really feel for these mayors. Revenue collection is a problem,” he said.

Mbombela executive mayor Sibongile Makhushe-Mazibuko said stronger water infrastructure would also help unlock investment in the capital city.