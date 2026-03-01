Mokgosi puts infrastructure at the centre of the North West recovery plan

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has placed infrastructure at the centre of his administration’s programme, outlining major road upgrades, housing interventions, school construction, and digital modernisation during his State of the Province Address.

He said roads remained a key priority for the province.

“Our road infrastructure projects are easily gaining traction, with over R1.6-billion set aside for road projects in Phelindaba, Makwassie, Verdwaal, and Ramokokastad to restore access, stimulate local economies, and reconnect our communities,” Mokgosi said.

He confirmed that the long-awaited upgrade of Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng, budgeted at over R700-million, “is now back on track and will include the widening of the bridge in Mahikeng”.

“A contractor will be on site from April as we transition from the compliance process to visible construction,” he said.

Mokgosi said the continuation of the project followed the successful implementation of phase one, which included the refurbishment of several roads in and around the Golfview suburb.

A further R700-million has also been allocated “for the rehabilitation and special maintenance of the 82km road from Swartruggens to Magaliesberg over a four-year period.”

“The strategic corridor road is between the Northwest, Gauteng, and Botswana and will enable economic activities within the freight and the commuter transport industry,” he said.

The government has also maintained commuter transport in villages such as Ganyesa, Taung, Bodibe, Masamane, and Mmabiskraal, benefiting more than 130 000 residents.

With the current commuter contract ending this month, Mokgosi said a transactional advisor has been appointed “to support the finalisation of all processes that will ensure a single transition to the next phase of the contract”

On housing infrastructure, the Premier announced that his administration will be disposing of 288 houses belonging to the government, which were built on tribal land.

“Residents in Ganyesa and Taung occupying so-called government houses are going to be given the opportunity to own those houses.

“Preference will be given to the current tenants who are rightful occupants to ensure security of tenure and orderly regulation.”

Mokgosi said the removal of asbestos roofing from government buildings was progressing well.

“Our asbestos roof removal project is well on course with R43-million allocated for this exercise in Madibeng, JB Marks, Mahikeng, and Ditsobotla.

“We are focused on removing all our roofs in our houses that are asbestos, so this project is on course.”

He did not leave out education infrastructure, which he said forms a significant part of the provincial build programme.

“In the approaching financial year, we will allocate R1.4-billion towards education infrastructure delivery. This investment is directed at accelerating construction, strengthening maintenance and improving the overall conditions of the existing schools across the province, including those that were damaged by heavy rains.”

He further said seven new schools were scheduled for completion in the new financial year, while five major infrastructure projects will enter the construction phase.

The Rysmierbult mega farm school, which will replace 15 non-viable small farm schools, will proceed after land issues that hampered progress are resolved.

“We are building a mega farm school and closing the small farm schools in those areas,” he said.

A further 114 renovation and refurbishment projects have been allocated to management contractors, according to Mokgosi, with 32 expected to be completed and handed over within the 2026/27 financial year.

He said digital infrastructure was being expanded and that the province has “achieved decisive progress in positioning digital transformation as a strategic driver of service delivery” through the rollout of WiFi access points across 121 libraries.

“We have embarked on a process of building a single provincial broadband network as the digital backbone of the province,” he said.

From April 1, procurement across the provincial government “will be fully automated through the Smart Gov programme led by the Office of the Premier”.

“We are going digital,” Mokgosi said. He added that the refurbishment of the Mmabana Foundation in Mahikeng was under way, alongside the completion of the Wolmaransstad Library and Matloding Cultural Village.