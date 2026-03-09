Mpumalanga backs young farmers to boost agriculture, food security

Mpumalanga is strengthening agriculture by supporting emerging farmers, expanding food security programmes and investing in new agricultural value chains aimed at creating jobs in rural communities.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in Mbombela on Thursday, Premier Mandla Ndlovu said agriculture remained one of the province’s most important economic sectors.

“Agriculture remains a key strategic sector for Mpumalanga,” Ndlovu said.

The sector employs more than 104 000 people and accounts for about 12% of provincial employment. The government is also focusing on young farmers such as Lebo Mashego, Fikile Nkosi, Lebo Dludlu, Sizo Shabalala and Benedict Mhlongo, who are producing poultry, mushrooms and vegetables.

“These young farmers are no longer peripheral participants. They are integrated into domestic and international markets,” Ndlovu said.

The Smart Agriculture Boxes programme has already supported 20 000 households. The province is also responding to Foot and Mouth Disease and has received part of the one million vaccines allocated nationally.

Meanwhile, avian influenza has been eradicated in Gert Sibande and Nkangala, allowing poultry exports to resume.

The government is also working with the University of Mpumalanga on a hybrid rice project expected to generate R40.32-billion in turnover and potentially create 388 000 jobs across the value chain.