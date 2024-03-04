Mpumalanga invests massively on infrastructure development

The Mpumalanga Provincial Government has been focusing on accelerating its infrastructure development to boost economic growth and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

Over the past 30 years, the government has completed numerous projects in education, health, transport, and other sectors.

These projects include the construction of new schools, hospitals, clinics, and various other facilities aimed at enhancing service delivery and accessibility for the people of Mpumalanga.

“As early as in 1994 the ANC-led government identified infrastructure as the catalyst that has the potential to grow the economy and enhance the competitiveness relative to other provinces whilst improving the quality of life of our people,” said Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

In the education sector, the Mpumalanga Provincial Government has completed over 3,300 school infrastructure projects, including the construction of new schools, boarding schools, and sanitation facilities. In the health sector, over 300 health facilities have been constructed, including hospitals, clinics, and community health centres.

Additionally, major infrastructure projects such as the Government Complex, the Mpumalanga Archives Building, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in the City of Mbombela, the Mpumalanga Traffic Training College in Mkhuhlu, Bushbuckridge, the Mkhuhlu Agri-hub in Bushbuckridge, and new municipal administrative offices in all three districts.

The Premier added that the province had also benefited from national initiatives such as the construction of the Mbombela Stadium, the Mbombela High Court, and the University of Mpumalanga.

These projects have not only improved infrastructure but have also contributed to the economic development of the province by attracting investments and creating employment opportunities. “Our Province has also benefited from major transport,

logistics, water, broadband and electricity infrastructure projects which were implemented by other spheres of government. Amongst these are the Machadodorp interchange, the Karino interchange, and the Montrose interchange,” she said.

In terms of transport infrastructure, significant improvements have been made to the provincial road network, with over 800 kilometres of roads upgraded from gravel to surfaced roads and over 1 200 kilometres of roads rehabilitated.

The Maputo Development Corridor, which connects Mpumalanga to Mozambique and Gauteng, has played a crucial role in facilitating the transportation of goods and tourists in the region.

The government has also launched Operation Vala Zonke to address potholes on roads, with a focus on implementing the District Development Model to improve road maintenance and repair efforts.

“Operation Vala Zonke is aimed at pothole patching and is beginning to gain traction and this programme is considered as a classical example of the District Development Model in action. We have consolidated our budgets, personnel and plan to attend to potholes across the Province. To date, some pockets of excellence have been recorded on specific roads but there is still a need to intensify implementation,” said Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Additionally, strategic roads have been handed over to SANRAL for further development, including the piloting of NanoTechnology and Materials on selected roads.

To further boost infrastructure development, the government is collaborating with the private sector, multilateral development banks, and development finance institutions to enhance skills, expertise, and funding for infrastructure projects.

Plans are also underway to address traffic congestion in Emalahleni by constructing a state-of-the-art interchange along the railway line to improve safety and traffic flow in the area.

The Nkosi City Development project in the City of Mbombela is another key initiative aimed at improving the lives of residents, especially those whose livelihoods and lodgings are linked to the capital city and its immediate surroundings. Progress has been made in legalising the development, planning processes, and infrastructure upgrades to ensure compliance with regulations and enhance accessibility to the development site.

Overall, the Mpumalanga Provincial Government’s infrastructure drive is focused on enhancing economic growth, improving service delivery, and creating a better quality of life for its citizens through strategic investments in education, health, transport, and other key sectors.