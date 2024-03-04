Mpumalanga unveils its own Tintswalo figures

Premier’s youth fund has made R258m available

Nearly 200 young people in Mpumalanga have managed to start businesses with the assistance of funds from the Provincial Government.

On Friday, Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane introduced four of the many young people who benefited from the Premier’s Youth Development Fund.

This fund has seen 182 young entrepreneurs receive funds worth R258-million, resulting in the creation of more than 630 jobs in sectors such as agriculture, mining, film production and manufacturing.

The Mpumalanga government’s focus on job creation is evident in its commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs. Initiatives like the Premier’s Youth Development Fund have provided crucial funding to youth-owned enterprises, enabling them to grow and create employment opportunities.

“These entrepreneurs have the potential to become pioneers in their chosen industries that play a key role in our economy and have demonstrated exceptional dedication and talent in their respective fields. As highlighted in a recent speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa, these young entrepreneurs serve as perfect examples of the empowerment programmes offered by the government,” said Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane. “We are proud to see these young entrepreneurs flourishing and making a meaningful contribution to our economy and society. Their achievements are evidence of the power of investing in our youth and nurturing their potential to drive positive change and innovation in our community.”

Let Tintswalo Stand Up

Poppy Eva Nkosi, from the Thaba Chweu Local Municipality, owns Pigro Projects, an agricultural company that focuses on piggery. Her company has recently added four new job openings.

Nyiko Mathebula, from Steve Tshwete Municipality, runs Mbita Electrical & Construction (Pty) Ltd, a company that fixes and maintains electric generators for the mining and manufacturing sectors. A total of 36 permanent and 10 temporary jobs have been generated by this business.

Brighton Khoza, a young entrepreneur hailing from Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, is the proud owner of Manikasiri Enterprise (Pty) Ltd Manufacturing, with an emphasis on painting production and home renovation, is the mainstay of this company. This company resulted in the creation of eight job openings.

Bradley Sifiso Masombuka, from Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, is a young entrepreneur living with disability. He owns Mbuduma Trading and Projects, a construction-related firm that offers tool rental services and has employed fourteen people.

Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane added that these entrepreneurs had not only created job opportunities but also contributed to the economy and society through their innovative businesses.

Overall, job creation initiatives in Mpumalanga are crucial for addressing unemployment, especially among the youth. By supporting entrepreneurship, skills development, and community infrastructure projects, the province is working towards fulfilling the promise of work and security for all its residents.

The efforts to create more job opportunities not only boost the economy but also contribute to social development and empowerment, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and inclusive society.