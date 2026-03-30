North West adopts strategy geared to revitalise its economy and create jobs

North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management together with the North West Social Development MEC Sussana Dantjie has characterised the new Provincial Growth and Development Strategy (PGDS) as more than just a policy document, describing it as a definitive reset of the province’s economic path based on collaboration and accountability.

Mokgosi delivered the keynote address at the media launch in Mahikeng on Thursday, emphasising that the strategy aims to restore trust and re-establish the foundations of economic growth.

“Today marks the official launch of the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy, which is primarily aimed at building an economy that can restore and boost investor confidence, accelerate growth and create jobs,” he said.

At the centre of the strategy is what the Premier described as a “new social compact”, a coordinated partnership between government, business, labour and communities.

“The approval and implementation of this strategy marks the beginning of a new social compact, one that brings together government, business, labour and communities to deliver real change,” Mokgosi said.

He emphasised that the process leading to the strategy was itself rooted in inclusivity and broad consultation.

“The consolidation of this strategy was founded on a similar understanding centred on a principle of inclusivity following an extensive consultation process, which involved different stakeholders and, in particular, business, labour, civil society and traditional leadership.”

That consultation process, he added, ensured that the voices of communities were not only heard but translated into tangible programmes.

“This approach created an opportunity for the plurality and diversity of the voices of residents of the North West to be heard and their inputs factored into practical programmes that will improve their livelihoods.”

Mokgosi anchored this vision in a broader philosophical framework, invoking global development thinking to reinforce the province’s direction.

The Premier used this to underline the province’s commitment to inclusive growth that balances economic expansion with social justice and environmental responsibility.

The PGDS, he argued, is not merely aspirational but grounded in the realities of the province’s socio-economic challenges.

Among its core objectives are job creation, poverty reduction, and lowering the cost of living.

“In this regard, achieving inclusive growth through job creation, reducing poverty and high costs of living, as well as building an ethical and developmental state, will be carried out under the auspices of the PGDS,” Mokgosi said.

Early indicators, according to the premier, suggest that the province is already seeing positive movement.

“Since its adoption last year, we are beginning to witness a promising economic trajectory which has culminated in the reduction of the official unemployment rate by 6.1%.”

He added that this progress validates the province’s economic interventions.

“This steady decline gives credence to our intervention measures in the economy, where job creation and fighting poverty remain our ongoing apex priorities.”

Beyond immediate outcomes, Mokgosi positioned the PGDS as a long-term transformation tool that will fundamentally reshape the province’s economic landscape.

“As we usher in this important milestone, which will definitely change the socio-economic landscape of our province for the better.”

However, the Premier was equally clear that success will depend on execution and sustained collaboration across all sectors of society.

“It must be emphasised that although PGDS is a government-led policy document, its implementation will be a joint effort that will entail a multidisciplinary and multistakeholder approach,” he said.

This emphasis on shared responsibility reflects a broader understanding that government alone cannot drive economic transformation at the required scale.

“The wide-ranging contribution by key stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and communities, will also strengthen the relationship between government and communities around local issues critical for development and growth to reduce poverty, inequality, and unemployment,” Mokgosi said.