North West steps up investment, infrastructure and municipal recovery

By Boitumelo Tshehle

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has outlined a wide-ranging programme of government interventions to address unemployment, improve municipal performance, accelerate infrastructure delivery, and create conditions for greater investment in the province.

Mokgosi was speaking at a quarterly media engagement at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre on Wednesday.

The Premier said the province was confronting significant economic and governance challenges but maintained that government interventions were beginning to produce measurable results.

He pointed to improved municipal audit outcomes, major road projects, investment opportunities, job creation initiatives and the modernisation of government systems as some of the developments taking place across the province.

Mokgosi said the province could not afford to continue with business as usual in the face of unemployment. “Drastic measures need to be explored to find a lasting solution to the scourge of unemployment.”

The Premier said the provincial government was particularly concerned about the latest unemployment figures and their impact on the province’s development trajectory.

He said solutions to unemployment must be linked to good governance and investment. “However, these solutions must be centred on our advocacy for good governance practices that will culminate in the attraction of investments in our province and in particular, municipalities.”

Mokgosi identified infrastructure delivery as an important part of the provincial government’s response to economic pressures, particularly in communities where improved roads and connectivity can support economic activity.

He announced that the province had completed the Phelindaba multi-year road project. According to the Premier, the project forms part of the province’s strategic cross-border road network and is intended to strengthen connectivity and trade between North West and Gauteng.

The R300-million Wolmaransstad–Wesselsbron Road project was completed in May 2026. Mokgosi said the upgraded route links the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

“The province has also introduced contractors for the construction of the Dwarsberg to Pachsdraai Road via Pitsedisulejang.”

Mokgosi said work would also begin on upgrading the Koster to Magaliesburg Road. The route is intended to provide an alternative corridor to the N4 toll road and reduce the financial burden on low-income commuters and taxi operators.

One of the major projects highlighted by the Premier was the Nelson Mandela Phase 2 project in Mahikeng.

Mokgosi announced that the appointment of a contractor had been finalised in July 2026.

“This is a major catalytic project which is aimed at revitalising the capital city of the North West province.”

The project will include the widening of the Danville Bridge and completion of the stormwater structure constructed during Phase One.

Mokgosi said the provincial Department of Public Works and Roads would also repair and resurface alternative routes that will be used as detours during construction. These include Bophelong Road from Danville Circle to Vryburg Road and other roads around the CBD.

The Premier said an extensive mobilisation period would begin in August, including engagements with businesses, communities, SMMEs and regulatory bodies affected by the project.