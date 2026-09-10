Payments Are Becoming the Operating System of Banking

In a Kampala market, a trader settles the day’s takings on her phone before the shutters come down. In Nairobi, an importer pays a supplier in Shenzhen before the call has ended. In Johannesburg, a small business owner pays staff, suppliers and tax from one screen before opening for trade.

Every payment carries an emotion: confidence when it works, frustration when it is slow, and even embarrassment when it is declined. It is a moment of truth, and most of the time the client is not thinking about the infrastructure behind it. That is exactly the point.

For most of banking history, payments were treated as the invisible infrastructure of banking: essential, but rarely seen as value in their own right. We are witnessing one of the most significant shifts in financial services since the advent of digital banking. Payments are moving from a utility to the strategic forefront of banking.

Payments are no longer simply how money moves. They are how relationships are built, how trust is earned and, increasingly, how banks differentiate. In a digital economy defined by immediacy and simplicity, the institution that provides the best payment experience earns the client’s trust.

Increasingly, payments are becoming banking’s operating system. Lending, wealth management, insurance, artificial intelligence and digital commerce will increasingly plug into payments rather than sit alongside them. The institution that owns the daily payment relationship will increasingly shape how clients experience every other financial service.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Africa, where payment activity is growing faster than GDP on the back of digital adoption, urbanisation and intra-African trade. Payments are not only a banking function; they are economic infrastructure. Faster, safer and more affordable digital payments expand financial inclusion, enable trade and connect businesses and consumers across borders. The opportunity is not simply to process payments at scale, but to shape the architecture that will underpin Africa’s next phase of growth.

Scale matters, but scale alone is no longer enough.

Lending gives us a snapshot. Insurance gives us a moment. A payment gives us a signal every day. At scale, those signals become one of the richest sources of data in banking, helping AI understand client needs, identify patterns and increasingly anticipate what a client may need next. Payments generate the data; AI turns that data into intelligence; and that intelligence can make every interaction more relevant.

Payments are one of banking’s highest-quality revenue pools: capital-light, recurring and relationship-deepening. Every payment strengthens engagement, supports deposits and creates opportunities across the broader franchise. In the first half of 2026, Standard Bank processed R88 trillion in payments across our footprint, more than 11 times the value of South Africa’s annual GDP, with our payments franchise continuing to deliver capital-light revenue growth while supporting a growing deposit base.

Banks are no longer the only players competing for the payment relationship. Fintechs, retailers, telecommunications companies and technology firms are racing to capture the daily payment habit and the data that comes with it. The real competitive risk for banks is not losing a transaction, but losing the relationship itself.

That is why we increasingly compete above the payment rails, in the client relationship where the value pools are broader and more resilient. Winning depends on orchestrating domestic, real-time, cross-border and digital payment rails while presenting clients with one seamless experience. Clients expect payments to be instant, intuitive and secure. The complexity should be hidden from the experience, never placed within it.

Africa’s position is distinctive. Trade flows are becoming increasingly multipolar, with growing connectivity between Africa and Asia reshaping the future of commerce. Traditional corridors with Europe, the UK and the US remain critical to Africa’s trade and financial system, while growing connectivity with Asia, the Middle East and within Africa is creating additional corridors for growth. The opportunity is not to replace established rails, but to expand the network of currencies, corridors and payment options available to clients.

Standard Bank was the first African bank to connect clients to the Africa–Asia corridor through China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), processing more than R20 billion since launch. More recently, we became Africa’s first Renminbi clearing provider, expanding the currencies and corridors through which our clients can transact.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating this transformation. Today it strengthens fraud detection and automates operations. Tomorrow it will increasingly initiate payments itself, ushering in agentic commerce where digital assistants transact on behalf of people and businesses. As payments become banking’s operating system, AI will increasingly plug directly into payment ecosystems.

Amid this transformation, banks retain one advantage that is difficult to replicate: trust.

Trust built over decades. Trust reinforced through regulation. Trust proven every time a payment arrives exactly where it should, when it should. Trust in motion.

Every successful payment is a promise kept.

In a world of increasing complexity, trust is no longer simply a by-product of banking. It is the product. While many organisations can build payment experiences, few can combine trust, regulation, liquidity, balance sheet strength, risk management and continental reach in the way banks can.

Our response is deliberate: agnostic about the payment rail but uncompromising about the client experience.

We are strengthening domestic payments through faster, simpler and more affordable experiences, expanding cross-border corridors across Africa and Asia, and building responsibly in digital assets, including tokenised deposits, regulated stablecoin use cases and digital asset custody, consistent with the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation.”

Multiple rails. One orchestration layer.

Together, technology, artificial intelligence and payments reinforce one another. Technology provides the platform. AI transforms client experiences and operational efficiency. Payments unlock capital-light growth, deepen relationships and create sustainable returns.

The trader in Kampala, the importer in Nairobi and the entrepreneur in Johannesburg are not simply making payments, they are shaping the future of banking.

For a continent leapfrogging into the digital economy, payments are no longer the invisible infrastructure beneath banking. They are where trust is built, relationships are deepened and commerce happens. They are becoming the operating system of banking.