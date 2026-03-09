Premier Ndlovu sets course for jobs, growth in one-year delivery push

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has set his administration on a course to accelerate job creation, attract investment and expand service delivery, while placing key projects under a one year delivery push.

Delivering the 2026 State of the Province Address at the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature in Mbombela on Thursday, Ndlovu said the provincial government remained focused on inclusive growth and job creation, reducing the high cost of living and poverty, what he described as capable, ethical and developmental state.

“I stand before you today to give an account that the Mpumalanga government is hard at work in building a society where our people are completely free from the shackles of poverty and have food to eat,” he said.

The address unfolded before traditional dancers, drums and whistles, while a formal guard of honour by law enforcement officers marked the ceremonial opening of the sitting.

Ndlovu highlighted improvements in the matric pass rate, declining unemployment and new investment commitments, but acknowledged that poverty, unemployment and infrastructure pressures remain serious challenges.

“Does this mean all is perfect? Can we say all is well? No, not at all. It means we must roll up our sleeves, put our shoulders to the wheel and work harder than before,” he said.

The Premier said the government’s 2026/27 programme would be driven by urgent implementation across housing, water, education, healthcare and skills development.

Among the commitments is a partnership with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority and Services Seta through which Mpumalanga will produce 200 trained real estate agents.

The province also plans to build 1 763 low cost houses, replace 193 unsafe structures and deliver 2 500 title deeds during the next financial year.

Water infrastructure will receive R1.4-billion in new investment, including projects in Nkomazi, Govan Mbeki and Bushbuckridge.

In education, the government is continuing the replacement of aging community built schools, with 29 already under construction and 10 more expected

during the current financial year.

Healthcare projects such as the Mapulaneng Regional Hospital are also expected to progress, while the government will deploy 554 youth through the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Brigade across 90 policing precincts.

Ndlovu said infrastructure investment of more than R4-billion over the medium term would support growth and service delivery.

The Premier said partnerships with business, universities and communities would remain essential in unlocking investment and jobs, while also reaffirming the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“We must work together to build a Mpumalanga that stands firmly upon the foundations we have laid since the dawn of our democracy,” he said.

During his post speech briefing, Ndlovu said the Mpumalanga Fresh Produce Market was nearing completion.

“According to the report, we are ready. We have started to operationalise. Our people will start to have access to our fresh produce market.

“We support close to 150 000 farmers, which will create more jobs. We will support farmers at ward level,” said Ndlovu.