Prudence Madiba: General Manager: Research, Testing and Development

Prudence Madiba is solving today’s power generation issues while preparing for the energy system of the future.

In a sector where innovation must meet the urgent realities of energy security, she stands out as a powerful example of technical leadership with purpose.

A professionally registered electrical engineer and Fellow of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers, Madiba has built more than two decades of service experience at Eskom around research, engineering excellence and the development of people.

As the general manager of research, testing and development, Madiba’s work involves providing strategic direction, guiding critical technical research, advising on technology choices, strengthening specialised engineering capability and supporting improvements to assets.

In a complex organisation such as Eskom, the role requires more than technical knowledge; it calls for foresight, courage and the ability to connect research with practical solutions that can improve performance across the business.

Under Madiba’s leadership, Eskom’s research agenda touches some of the most important questions facing the electricity industry.

This includes the use of drones to inspect power lines, clean energy technologies, new applications for coal ash, digitalisation of processes and the reduction of power station emissions. The projects are not abstract research themes. Instead, they are directly linked to safer operations, better asset performance, environmental responsibility and Eskom’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future.

Madiba has committed herself to a path of continuous learning and her career has blossomed as a result.

She holds qualifications in electronic engineering, business management, industrial engineering and engineering management from leading South African universities, has completed an executive development programme at Duke University and is pursuing a PhD in industrial engineering at Stellenbosch University.

While the technical skill is critical, Madiba says her expertise has been built on a simple premise.

“Technical credibility is built through discipline, curiosity and the willingness to keep growing,” she says.

Her influence extends well beyond Eskom. As president of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers, she plays a role in shaping the engineering profession nationally.

She has also served on the Engineering Council of South Africa, contributed to professional registration and standards, participated in international research bodies and acted as technical lead for Priority 1 of the 2025 G20 Energy Transitions Working Group. The roles show the breadth of her contribution and the respect she commands as a female leader in engineering.

Yet Madiba’s story is not only about titles or achievements. It is also about the people who shaped her.

“Early in my career as an engineer-in-training, I was assigned to one of Eskom’s most demanding mentors. What seemed intimidating at first became a defining experience, teaching me the value of technical rigour, guidance and honest feedback.

“Today, those lessons influence how I lead. With a commitment to developing others, sharing knowledge and creating pathways for the next generation,” she says.

As a woman in engineering, Madiba has seen the energy sector change and believes women are helping redefine what leadership looks like. Whether in laboratories, power stations, boardrooms, research forums or global energy platforms, women are proving that expertise and innovation know no gender.

Madiba is passionate about ensuring that more women step confidently into technical spaces, take up influential roles and contribute to decisions that shape the future of the industry.

For her, leadership is ultimately about impact. It is about championing excellence, investing in people and opening doors for others.

Madiba’s journey is an inspiring reminder to women in technical environments that they do not have to wait for permission to lead. With competence, courage and continuous learning, they can shape organisations, influence industries and help build the energy future South Africa needs.