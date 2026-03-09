R238bn investment pipeline strengthens Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga has secured an investment pipeline worth R238-billion, positioning the province to drive industrial expansion, stimulate tourism and create new jobs.

Premier Mandla Ndlovu announced the commitments while delivering the State of the Province Address in Mbombela on Thursday. About R25-billion has already been signed, with several projects focused on the green economy.

“This marks a significant turning point and a major boost for the provincial economy,” Ndlovu said.

Economic growth in Mpumalanga is projected at 1.3% in 2026, with the province expected to average 2% growth between 2027 and 2029. Statistics South Africa data shows employment has reached 1.28 million, with 37 420 net new jobs recorded.

“Our economy is growing again, unemployment is declining, poverty and inequality are lower than a decade ago, and inflation is at its lowest in years,” Ndlovu said.

Tourism remains central to the province’s economic strategy, with the Kruger National Park anchoring the sector. The province has also hosted several G20 related events, while the God’s Window Skywalk and the Mbombela Open are expected to strengthen tourism further.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi said sport was already contributing to domestic tourism. “Rugby has also been a big contributor to tourism in the province. When major sporting events are hosted here, people travel, they stay in hotels, they eat at restaurants and that helps the local economy,” he said.