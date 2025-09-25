Road Closures in Sandton as Standard Bank Joy of Jazz descends on Joburg

The countdown is officially on! The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2025 is set to set Sandton ablaze this weekend. From September 26 to 28, it will be three days of world-class performances, rich culture and a celebration of community spirit.

Hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre, the festival will draw thousands of jazz lovers. Revellers eager to experience a stellar line-up of local and international acts.

But before the music takes centre stage, motorists and commuters are being cautioned. They are urged to brace for heavy traffic and road closures around the venue.

Traffic and Road Closures

• Maude Street: one-way traffic from 5th Street to West Street.

• West Street: lanes nearest to the Convention Centre closed; opposite lanes open for two-way traffic.

• Alice Lane: lanes closest to the venue closed; opposite lanes remain open for two-way traffic.

Closures will be in place on Friday and Saturday from 2pm – 12 midnight and Sunday from 12pm – 9pm.

What festival-goers need to know

• Cashless system: no cash payments will be accepted at service points.

• Uber drop-offs/pick-ups: designated at West & Maude Street intersections.

• Ticketing: Ticketmaster counters open from 5pm – 10pm daily.

Stages:

o Mbira Stage – Level -2 (Exhibition 2)

o Conga Stage – Level 0 (Exhibition 1)

o Diphala Stage – Level 2 (Ballroom)

o Dinaledi Stage – Level 5 (Pavilion, with bar)

o Lounge Jazz Stage – Level 0 near the food court.

• Food court: at Maude Street Loading Bay with a variety of eats.

• Facilities: ablutions for up to 5,000 guests.

• Smoking: prohibited indoors; designated areas on Maude Street and Level 2. Vapes and e-cigarettes also banned inside.

Organisers Ready to Deliver

Festival producer and T-Musicman CEO Mantwa Chinoamadi said it’s all systems go. the stage is set for another unforgettable edition of the iconic jazz event.

“Not only are the artists ready, but the venue and all teams involved are fully prepared. They are ready to welcome thousands of attendees. We promise yet another unforgettable experience. Continuing our 26-year legacy of world-class jazz festivals,” said Chinoamadi.

With the excitement building, all roads may lead to Sandton. But drivers should plan wisely to avoid the gridlock.

