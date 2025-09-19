Road to Joy of Jazz: Standard Bank Youth Business workshop ignites creative futures

Ahead of the upcoming annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ) festival, Johannesburg’s creative scene came alive as the Jazz Wise Youth Music Business Workshop, powered by Standard Bank, launched in grand style.

Tied to the upcoming SBJOJ, the most popular event on South Africa’s entertainment calendar, this one-day event held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday, September 17, drew a packed crowd of high school students (Grades 9 – 12), university students, and young professionals aged 20 – 25 years old. It was a vibrant kick-off to a programme designed to transform musical passion into sustainable careers.

The venue hummed with excitement; every seat filled with eager young creatives.

“Standing room only at the Jazz Wise Youth Workshop! The future of music is here and ready to learn,” shared the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz team on social media, capturing the electric atmosphere.

Game-changing insights

Attendees echoed the sentiment. One posted: “The vibe is unreal, young artists soaking up game-changing insights!”

The workshop delivered a dynamic mix of keynote speakers, panels, and hands-on sessions led by award-winning musicians, artist managers, and industry experts. The focus was clear: equip young talent with the tools to thrive in the competitive arts landscape.

A highlight was the session “Purpose, Profit & Protection,”. There, speakers broke down how to secure intellectual property, negotiate contracts, and turn art into income.

“Our experts are showing young creatives how to protect their work and build thriving businesses,” noted a live update from the event.

Panels sparked lively discussions on the future of jazz, digital marketing strategies, and funding opportunities. Interactive sessions took it further. They guided participants to craft standout brands and create memorable audience experiences.

“It’s not just about music. It’s about building a brand that resonates,” organisers posted alongside photos of brainstorming groups.

Building creative networks

Networking was the cornerstone of the day. Attendees mingled with mentors and peers. This laid the groundwork for collaborations that could shine at the annual SBJOJ festival from September 26 – 28.

“Building the future of music, one connection at a time,” declared a promotional clip.

The workshop’s practical focus blending jazz’s improvisational spirit with business savvy left participants inspired and empowered to take their own creative artistry into the future.

As the day closed, Standard Bank Arts reflected: “An unforgettable day of learning and inspiration. The future of South Africa’s creative industry is bright!”

The sentiment rang true across social media, with attendees sharing takeaways and new ambitions.

Officially launched that morning, the Jazz Wise Youth Music Business Workshop set a high bar for empowering South Africa’s next generation of artists. In a country where creative opportunities can be limited, this initiative stands out as a vital platform.

With the Joy of Jazz festival approaching, the workshop’s impact will likely echo through performances and careers alike.

For these young creatives, Jazz Wise 2025 was more than a workshop. It was the start of something extraordinary.

