SABC continues to play a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of human rights

As South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day this month, with a theme of “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reaffirms its commitment to being the voice of the nation.

The public broadcaster, using its multi-platforms of 19 radio stations, 5 video entertainment channels, streaming service SABC Plus and its various digital platforms, will continue to highlight human rights issues, in its quest to play a meaningful role in building a cohesive and progressive nation, whilst recognising that it serves diverse audiences.

The SABC in promoting human rights in respect to language, ensures that there is programming in all of our eleven official languages.

Furthermore, human rights issues such as gender-based violence, access to education and health services and crime, are continuously covered and discussed on many programmes on SABC.

Restoring human dignity is one of the focal points of the SABC’s compelling programming, which highlights matters such as the plight of women and children, poverty-stricken communities and other societal challenges that strip away the dignity of citizens.

In addition to drawing attention to these issues, the SABC has been successful in also mobilizing resources to help individuals who are impacted, particularly through its CSI initiatives and partnerships.

As the country reflects on these many challenges, the public broadcaster remains steadfast in bringing news and stories from across the breath of South Africa, providing public content that is easily accessible to all citizens, no matter their socioeconomic status or geographical location.

In discharging its public mandate, the organization will continue to provide programming aligned with its values of Respect, Trust, Integrity and Quality, as it contributes to democracy, through ensuring that all citizens are offered equal opportunities to access important information as part of their human right.

The SABC commits itself to continue playing a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of human rights.

The SABC will continue to be an active participant in building the nation by providing informative, educational and entertaining content and providing a platform for public voices to be heard, ultimately influencing our society’s change for the better.

Vuyo Mthembu (Manager: Media Relations) and Mmoni Ngubane (Head of Communications)