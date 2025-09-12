She seamlessly cross between jazz and soul

After surviving a stroke and embracing her spiritual calling, young and dynamic Afro-jazz sensation Tshenolo Sebogodi is ready to step into the spotlight once more, fully recovered and more vibrant than ever.

Just as her star was beginning to rise in 2023, her career was abruptly interrupted by a medical emergency that did not only threaten her health but also put her dreams on hold. The stroke left her paralyzed and struggling with speech while facing the daunting task of relearning fundamental skills. However, Sebogodi’s determination and spirit saw her through months of recovery, emerging even stronger and more inspired than before.

The Songwriter and AfroSoul/Jazz singer is about to make a powerful comeback as she prepares to grace the stage at the much-anticipated third annual Jam’n Jazz Lovelyment Pilgrimage (J’J’LP). The event is on September 13 and 14 at Meander Estate in Bronkhorstspruit just outside Pretoria.

Known for her innovative approach to Afro-jazz, Sebogodi will share the stage with music stars including S.A Idols winner Musa Sukwene, Jaziel Brothers, Afro-soul sensation from Giyani, Ali Moyana and DJs Mphulo, Reggie Philander, Kokii Soul among others. Kgafela oa Magogdi will be leading a special Batho/Bantu Jam collaboration with Thabo Rapoo and Mpho Molikeng.

Speaking to Sunday World, Sebogodi said: “I suffered a stroke while recording my second album, and doctors said it was caused by high blood pressure. During recovery process, I had to heed a spiritual calling to become a prophet and traditional healer, which brought new depth to my life. After completing the necessary processes, I returned to finish my album. Balancing spirituality and music is both challenging and transformative.”

With her health restored and her spirit invigorated, Sebogodi cannot wait to take the stage and share her music from her second and sophomore album, Tsogo – The Rebirth. Hailing from Montshiwa, Mahikeng in the North-West, she is excited for the opportunity to connect with an audience that truly appreciates jazz.

“I saw information about Jam’nJazz Lovelyment Pilgrimage on social media. I quickly asked my manager to speak to the organisers because I could see that this is a kind of an audience I would love to entertain. I look forward to performing for people who value this music and who understand the journey behind every note.”

Sebogodi believes her musical gift and spiritual path are closely linked. “My music flows from the same source as my spirituality. They feed each other,” she explains.

Sebogodi’s musical journey began at just ten years old, inspired by early exposure to classical music and a deep love for jazz. In 2007, she turned professional as the lead vocalist for Clear Cut, a band renowned for jazz standards—an experience that honed her vocal prowess. She later took a four-year hiatus to pursue an LLB degree, fulfilling her family’s academic values before returning to music alongside manager and producer Mathibe Pilane. Her debut album, Toro Ka Mmino (2019), earned a nomination for Best Adult African Contemporary Album at SAMA 26.

Meanwhile, Jam’n Jazz Lovelyment Pilgrimage 2025 features three spectacular stages, each offering a unique programme that celebrates Africa’s rich performing arts heritage: The J’J’ Hall of Jazz (13 September), The Jam Garden Stage (13 September) and The J’J’ Lovelyment Garden After Party (14 September).

Jazzing things up on September 14 is Ngoako Manamela and multi-instrumentalist Volley Nchabeleng, pianist and band leader, Mthobisi Mthalane, Malatji and DJs Bra’s Mapetla, Mthu, Reuben and Thabang. The show producer, Bongani Mahlangu, says The J’J’ Hall of Jazz Stage is all about celebrating Jazz Social Club Culture and the people behind the lifestyle. At the Hall, the audience will be mesmerised by Dobol dance performances from renowned Dobolers including King Damash, Jennifer Mahlangu, Oumakie, Jockey and Noba Jones Mona.

Mahlangu says: “The art of merriment is at the Heart of the South African Jazz social club community. A sorority of magnificent snazzy dressers gathering often to celebrate friendships. So, Generally, Jam’nJazz Lovelyment is a heart-full enjoyment, in style, of the best moments in this life.”

JAM’nJAZZ LOVElyment tickets are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Pick’nPay and Webtickets.