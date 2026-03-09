‘Shortfall or not, we are rebuilding after floods,’ says premier Ndlovu

Mpumalanga has begun rebuilding roads, homes and public infrastructure after devastating floods claimed 20 lives, damaged 2 507 properties and disrupted businesses across the province.

The rebuilding drive comes even as the province faces an estimated R5.9-billion shortfall to fully restore damaged infrastructure.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in Mbombela on Thursday, Premier Mandla Ndlovu said the government had already launched emergency interventions to assist affected communities.

“Our focus is building back better, creating climate resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding and recovering from shocks,” he said.

More than 200 households were left without shelter, while over 130 small businesses were affected, placing more than 800 jobs at risk. Roads, bridges, water networks, schools, libraries and health facilities were damaged, particularly in Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge, Mbombela and Thaba Chweu.

The disaster has been classified as a national disaster, unlocking additional resources for relief and rehabilitation. Temporary residential units are already being delivered in Bushbuckridge and Nkomazi.

Ndlovu said the rebuilding programme would not only repair what was lost but strengthen infrastructure against future extreme weather events.

“Our approach is not simply to rebuild what was lost, but to build infrastructure that is stronger and more resilient,” he said.